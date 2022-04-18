April 18, 2022

Who is the next SNL host and who is the musical guest?

Saturday Night Live He would welcome Benedict Cumberbatch as the next host, after the show was on a brief hiatus.

The Oscar-winning actor is set to return to SNL stage on May 7, and Arcade Fire joined them as the evening’s musical guest.

Cumberbatch made his hosting debut in 2016 while promoting his debut Dr. Gharib Movie. He is scheduled to take over as director the next day Doctor Strange in a multiverse of madness Releases in cinemas.

Meanwhile, Aracde Fire is making his fifth musical appearance on the show since 2007. WPthe first LP for Arcade Fire in five years, scheduled for release on May 6.

hosts SNL This season so far has included Lizzo, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jerrod Carmichael, Zoe Kravitz, Oscar Isaac, John Mulaney, Willem Dafoe, Will Forte, Ariana Deboss, Paul Rudd, Billie Eilish, Simo Liu, Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West and Rami Malek. Jason Sudeikis, Kieran Culkin and Jonathan Majors.

Musical guests have included Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Gunna, Rosalía, Charli XCX, LCD Soundsystem, Katy Perry, Måneskin, Bleachers, Saweetie, Billie Eilish, Kacey Musgraves, Halsey, Young Thug, Brandi Carlile, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift.

Benedict Cumberbatch in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

(Marvel Studios)

Cumberbatch new movie, Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, Shows in cinemas on May 6.

The next episode of SNL will air May 7 on NBC at 11:30 p.m. EST.

