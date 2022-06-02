June 2, 2022

Who is the Duke of Kent? Why is he with the Queen in Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth marked a very important milestone on June 2 – she Platinum Jubilee.

But during one of the main events – the Trooping the Color parade – a special, lesser known person appeared alongside her: Prince Edward, Duke of Kent.

So, who is this lesser known owner?

The 86-year-old Duke is the Queen’s 96-year-old first cousin, and has appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to give the official salute to the Queen. They celebrated 70 years of the reign of the great king.

The Duke took the place of the King’s late husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who He died last year in 99.

Prince Edward wore his red uniform for this event and later Join other members of the royal family To wave to the crowd standing below the palace.

The Duke of Kent is the son of Prince George, who died in a plane crash in 1942 and inherited the duchy at the age of six. Prince George was the fourth son of King George V and Queen Mary, as well as the younger brother of King George VI.

King George VI was the Queen’s father. He died in February 1952.

Prince Edward in 1936. He is the son of Prince George, who died in 1942.
Prince Edward’s mother, Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark, was also Prince Philip’s cousin.

This line from royal family tree He will make it the second cousin and first cousin once removed to the Queen’s eldest son and heir, Prince Charles.

Edward is married to Catherine Worsley, Duchess of Kent, and they have three children – George, Earl of St Andrews, Lady Helen Taylor and Lord Nicholas Windsor.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Edward, Duke of Kent during Trooping the Color on June 2, 2022 in London, England. Trooping The Color, also known as the Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military celebration performed by British Army regiments since the mid-17th century. It is the official birthday of the British sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is an additional platinum jubilee celebration of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on February 6, 1952. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, appear during Trooping the Color June 2 in London.
The Duchess of Kent, 89, achieved fame in 1994 when she was converted to catholic. She was the first member of the royal family to do so publicly since The Settlement Act of 1701. Since the conversion occurred after their wedding, the Duke has not wasted his position in the succession line.

The official stated that Edward also served in the military for more than 20 years royal family website.

He was the first family member to pay an official visit to China in 1979.

Members of the royal family attend the 2022 Chelsea Flower Show
The Duke served in the British Army from 1955 until 1976.
The family’s website notes that the father-of-three “is involved with more than 140 different charities, organizations and professional bodies covering a wide range of issues, from memorializing the war dead to promoting the development of British technology and industry.”

“His Royal Highness makes numerous engagements each year in support of these organisations, both in the UK and across the Commonwealth,” the website added.

He also escorted Queen Elizabeth during Last year’s ‘Tropping the Color’ Celebration downgraded Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

