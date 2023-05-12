Who is Linda Iaccarino, the new CEO of Twitter who replaced Elon Musk?

Elon Musk has announced the appointment of Linda Iaccarino, until this week as Chief Advertising Officer at NBCUniversal, to replace him as CEO of Twitter. tweet Friday.

“LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design and new technology,” the tweet read in part.

The announcement comes after the billionaire tweeted on Thursday that he had found a new person to lead the social media platform, adding that it would “start in ~6 weeks!” Musk who completed a deal to buy Twitter last fall for $44 billionwill move to CEO and Chief Technology Officer of Twitter.

NBCUniversal too announce Iaccarino’s exit from the company is effective immediately on Friday.

Click here to view related media. Click to expand



“We are grateful for Linda Iacarino’s leadership of NBCUniversal’s advertising sales business, and for the team and innovative platform she has built,” Comcast President Mike Kavanagh said in a statement. “Linda has made countless contributions to the company during her 12-year tenure, and we wish her the best.”

“It’s been an absolute honor to be a part of Comcast NBCUniversal and lead the most amazing team. We’ve changed our company and the entire industry — and I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and grateful to my colleagues and mentors, especially Brian Roberts and Mike Kavanagh, and the entire NBCU leadership team,” Iaccarino said.

What is her background?

Yaccarino, a graduate of Penn State University, served as President of Global Advertising and Partnerships at NBCUniversal, where she served as the “strategic and operational bridge across all of NBCUniversal’s global networks, properties and commercial units,” according to her profile on linkedin. Her role included monetizing the company’s networks, digital platforms, live broadcasting, distribution and merchandising partnerships, and client relationships. This included overseeing all global, national and local advertising sales.

Linda Yaccarino speaks at the Variety Entertainment Summit at CES, in Las Vegas, January 8, 2020. Isaac Brekken/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images



She managed a 2,000-member team that, since joining NBCU in 2011, has generated more than $100 billion in ad sales. She also helped launch the company’s ad-supported streaming service, Peacock.

Her LinkedIn profile also notes that she has “made huge investments in data and technology capabilities.”

On the personal front, she describes herself as “a sought-after linker, collaborator, and advisor,” as well as a “committed change agent and accomplished integrator” in her field.

As president of the Ad Council, a nonprofit organization that promotes public service announcements, she has secured support from various entities, including the White House, to design a vaccination campaign involving Pope Francis that has reached more than 200 million Americans.

Prior to joining NBC, Yaccarino spent nearly two decades at global entertainment company Turner.

Is she the right person to lead Twitter?

Yaccarino last month interview Musk at a marketing conference in Miami. “In many ways, today is an introduction to the advertising community,” Yaccarino said after welcoming him on stage.

“I pride myself on my work ethic. But my friend, I met my occasion,” she told the Space X, Tesla, and Twitter CEO. She then moved on to talk about “the delicate balancing challenge of rebranding” a product as widely known and widely used as Twitter.

One Wall Street analyst said Yaccarino would be a “house employee” for Twitter given her extensive experience overseeing billions in ad revenue annually.

It “will fit nicely into Twitter’s overall strategy and monetization going forward,” said Dan Ives, technology analyst at Wedbush.

Ives added that her experience launching new revenue streams for NBCU, including Peacock, and her deep knowledge of how to monetize products and services make her an excellent choice to lead Twitter.

It’s important for Twitter to overhaul its digital advertising strategy while also monetizing its user base after major advertisers have jumped in since Elon Musk took over.

“There is significant progress for Twitter on the digital advertising front as the platform now needs to win back advertisers while also monetizing its user base,” Ives said. “Twitter needs a CEO who can hit the ground running and try to transform the Twitter platform with a key tenure of 6 to 12 months.”