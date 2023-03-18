Who is Fairleigh Dickinson, the No. 16 seed who beat Purdue?

So, who are these guys, and how important is this deal?

This year’s team is relatively new.

After nine years at St. Thomas Aquinas College, a Division II team in Sparkell, New York, Anderson was assigned to The Fairleigh Dickinson School, a school of fewer than 8,000 students in Teaneck, NJ

Anderson replaced Greg Herenda, who was fired after a four-win season as FDU finished ninth in the Northeast Conference. Anderson brought three of his players with him to Fairleigh Dickinson: guards Demeter Roberts and Grant Singleton and forward Sean Moore, who shot 19 points against Purdue while playing Friday night in his hometown, Columbus, Ohio.

“Man, I was blown away because I really didn’t think we’d be here at this point in the season,” said Moore, who hit a massive triple-dip right away to give his team a 61-56 lead with just over a minute left.

Moore’s 6-foot-4, 5-foot-8 Roberts (from Mount Vernon, New York) and 5-9 Singleton (from Sumter, South Carolina) are no strangers to the March madness. Under Anderson, St. Thomas Aquinas won three straight East Coast Conference championships and made three consecutive Round of 16 appearances in the NCAA Men’s Division II Tournament.

Roberts believes all three have made a statement this season about the quality of Division Two players.