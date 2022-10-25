Who is best at coding – science – crossword puzzles and word games?

Thanks to the development of technology, various word search games have conquered our smartphones in recent years, and it is almost impossible to travel on the tram without someone next to us frantically searching for the words in various word games. Of course, the same goes for old-fashioned word searches and crosswords, which haven’t quite gone out of fashion yet. To this day, we like to turn the last pages of newspapers and magazines to test our vocabulary and knowledge.

But who can really excel in these games?

Whether it’s a ballpoint pen during morning coffee or Scrabble during afternoon family board games, it pays to consciously choose who we ask for help with our crosswords, because according to a recent study, girls do better than boys at word search games. .

Researchers at the University of Bergen in Norway analyzed a total of 168 previous studies, researches and dissertations that analyzed the verbal fluency of different genders, namely verbal fluency and verbal memory. But what do these terms mean? Verbal fluency is actually a measure of vocabulary, while verbal memory refers to the ability to recall words heard in the past.

Women are simply the best. However, most cognitive abilities showed no difference in performance between males and females. Until now, the emphasis in public discourse and among researchers has been mainly on male-dominated skills in the field, but in recent years, more and more publications have appeared reporting on women’s superior skills.

– Professor Marco Hirnstein, who worked on the study, said.

Re-examined decades later

In addition to the results, the research is particularly significant due to the fact that the last literature on this topic was published decades ago, in 1988. Research at the time showed a small female advantage in verbal fluency, so Hirnstein and her colleagues wanted to update the results of this publication with the just-published study.

The researchers conducted a meta-analysis of all studies, journals and doctoral theses from the last fifty years containing data on more than 350,000 individuals. The results were compared with how they correlated with the author’s gender, the age of the participants, and the year of publication.

The Perspectives on Psychological Science Results published in the journal showed a small but clear advantage in favor of women in terms of verbal fluency and verbal memory. Although they only performed better on phonetic fluency than verbal fluency, it was clear in memory that girls were definitely better at remembering words.

Perhaps an even more interesting result is that the degree of benefit to women in the study was also related to the gender of the person publishing: while female scientists reported the highest number of female benefits, male researchers reported the least benefit. their studies.

Both male and female teachers reported better performance with participants of their own gender. For this reason, it is necessary to examine the biases of these publications to get a more clear picture

– The professor pointed out that he believes that the current research will be of great help in dementia research, because women’s condition is often misdiagnosed due to their better performance during these tests.

Women also remember specific things better

Everyone has already heard in a group of friends or in their own family that women remember more things, even the smallest details, compared to men – according to the stereotype, they immediately forget information that is considered unimportant to them.

Scientific evidence for this has also been found in Swedish Karolinska Institutet research, according to their survey, women’s episodic memory complements their verbal memory better than men’s. Episodic memory is the ability to remember various life events and events, for example, women remember well what happened last Tuesday or whether they fed the dog in the morning.

According to research, women are ahead of the other gender in sensory memories such as recognizing faces and recognizing and remembering smells. In light of these, it is important to think carefully about who and what disputes with the women related to the previous incident.

We are different not only in bed, but also in the brain

According to researchers at the University of Pennsylvania, the differences discussed above may be due to the fact that the brains of women and men are different. The researchers found that the connection, or connection, of nerve cells in the brain is completely different for each gender. A connectome is a diagram of connections between neurons in the brain, which can also be understood as a kind of wiring diagram.

Each connector is based on shared wiring between brain regions—for example, the connection between the area involved in speech and the area involved in listening—which gives researchers a consistent frame of reference, he writes. Dailymail.

However, unlike these, according to the publication, the research team found subtle differences in the brain wiring of men and women. By mocking up the resulting image as a diagram, they determined that men’s brain connections support awareness and motor skills, while women’s brain connections give them an advantage in memory and social cognition.

(Cover image: Tschanz Hofmann/Image Alliance/Getty Images)