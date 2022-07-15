White House economic advisor: Biden focuses on ‘clean energy agenda’ due to inflation

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House economic advisor Heather Bushey said President Biden is focusing on the green energy transition due to inflation on CNN’s “New Day” on Thursday.

During her appearance, Bushy discussed inflation and the economic struggles it created for Americans. She did not mention that Biden’s environmental and economic policies helped raise prices and fan the flames of inflation.

When asked, Bushy said: “Overall, what we’re seeing is this global trend towards higher prices, and you see many countries that have hit record levels like the United States, and again, it’s in large part at the moment due to this energy crisis. “. Written by CNN’s John Berman on price hikes.

Berman asked Bushy why inflation in the United States is worse than Canada, France, Italy, Japan, India, Mexico and China, but Bushy just emphasized that inflation affects countries all over the world.

“Finding out ways to contain the energy crisis and for countries like the US and Europe of course is taking concrete steps to wean ourselves off the global oil markets because that’s what makes all of these economies so vulnerable right now,” she continued. “That’s why the president continues to focus on his clean energy agenda that can help ensure that we see lower and less volatile prices in the future than we and other countries are seeing today.”

Biden in the past Inflation called opportunity To make a green shift in the economy.

During her appearance, Bushy also cited Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and the supply chain crisis as reasons for the inflation.

“Let’s be clear, the bulk of Price increases The last month was because of energy and food, and most of that was actually because of energy. So that’s really the result of, you know, the United States and countries everywhere coming out of a historic pandemic where we’ve seen these ongoing challenges with supply chains, the fragile supply chains created by companies around the world that have made it difficult to move products onto the shelves in a time of recovery from pandemic “.

“I add on top of that this unprovoked war that Putin is waging in Ukraine and that’s why we’ve seen prices go up. So these gas prices — and again, as you pointed out, this is a global phenomenon. Again, the pandemic is global, and the supply chain challenges are global. And energy challenges are global as well.”

Biden travels to Saudi Arabia This week to demand the country to increase oil production. The US inflation rate hit a 40-year high of 9.1 percent in June, it was announced on Wednesday.