White extends to spring game win

Jeff Sims led the Whites to victory in the spring game at Memorial Stadium.

Lincoln – The Whites jumped out to a 21-point halftime lead and never looked back in a 21-7 win at the annual Red and White Spring Game in front of 66,045 fans on a raucous Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

quarterback Jeff Sims He led an effective offense for the Whites early in the game, completing 8 of 10 passes for 139 yards, while adding six carries for seven yards, including a seven-yard touchdown run.

running back Gabe Ervin Jr He added a seven-yard touchdown run of his own for the Whites. Ervin finished his day with eight carries for 20 yards. Fellow running back Rahmir Johnson He led all rushers with 35 yards on six carries in the game, while Anthony Grant He added 34 yards on 14 carries for the White Team.

Marcus Washington He was the leading receiver of the game with three receptions for 42 yards, while Billy Kemp IV and narrow end Nate Purkircher They both added 39 yards on a pair of catches.

The Whites jumped out to a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter after a pair of field goals on their first two drives, before Ervin pushed the margin to 14 with a seven-yard touchdown run. White added a two-point conversion reception from Kemp.

Then Sims extended the lead to 21-0 midway through the second quarter with his score from seven yards out.

The Reds got the highlight before halftime with a 53-yard fumble return for a Michael Booker touchdown. Neither attack could be untraceable in the second half, as the Whites’ defense helped seal the victory.

Grant Tag White led the defense with seven tackles while Stephen Wayne Jr Isaac Gifford Red led with seven tackles, and a Elijah Judy Monument in five stations.

At halftime, former Nebraska coach, assistant coach and linebacker Frank Solich was honored with his family on the field. Nebraska’s new locker room will be named in his honor. Memorial Stadium also featured special “45” yard lines in Solich’s honor, and the game opened with a rush by the linebacker to set up a timeout, with the Huskers presenting Solich with an honorary game ball.

Prior to the game, Nebraska unveiled Herbie Husker with a new look in honor of the beloved mascot’s 50 years.

Red and white spring game

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, Neb.)

Attendance: 66,045

Scoring summary

First Quarter (White 14-0)

10:55 – White – Timmy Bellecrud 49 FG, 8 plays, 39 yards, 4:05 – White 3-0

4:02 – White – Spencer Pankratz 38 FG, 8 plays, 56 yards, 4:47 – White 6-0

2:19 – White – Gabe Ervin Jr 7 on ( Heinrich Harberg 2PAT pass to Billy Kemp IV ), 3 plays, 27 yards, 1:30 – White 14-0

Second Quarter (WHITE 21-7)

7:11 – White – Jeff Sims 7 Run (Bleekrode Kick), 7 plays, 31 yards, 4:23 – WHITE 21-0

Third Quarter (WHITE 21-7)

no registration

Fourth Quarter (WHITE 21-7)

no registration