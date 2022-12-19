December 19, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

White, Christian values ​​won the World Cup, and Orban saw the little man in Messi’s victory

Arzu 48 mins ago 2 min read

December 18, 2022 – 9:39 pm

Which Hungarian government politician was happy with Argentina national team and Lionel Messi’s victory in World Cup? At the start of the World Cup, apart from Victor Orban, who expected the victory of the Serbians, the head of state Katalin Novak and Szilard Nemeth also congratulated Argentina and the footballer who was chosen as the best player of the tournament in a short message.

Everyone saw success differently, not just anything.

Szilárd Németh managed to post something so flattering that he received the message with a truly unusual attitude.

A white, Christian country representing European values ​​became the world champion. Come on Argentina!

The analogy becomes even more poignant if one remembers which South American country(s) became havens for fleeing the Nazis after World War II. In addition, the strong political opinion of Szilárd Németh – certainly the positions of all other government politicians – is a bit strange, because the Prime Minister is the one who spoke about the fact that football is not political in relation to the scarf of the Great Hungarian fan. .

Viktor Orbán had a starkly different take on world champion Messi’s success after the epic game:

It is written from small to large! Viva Messi

wrote out Prime Minister on his Facebook.

Katalin Novak The head of state gave a lengthy assessment, which he highlighted in his post

Messi (…) can put the World Cup trophy where it missed. His three little sons could be proud of him!

Follow us on Facebook too!

See also  Life + Style: Pope Francis once appeared in a Roman log shop

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

What did Beckham do with Qatar’s $150 million?

9 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

Index – Economy – Ukrainian customs officials seek bribes, allowing truckers to cross the border for a hundred dollars

17 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

Loaded guns are found in Americans’ carry-on luggage

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

2 min read

White, Christian values ​​won the World Cup, and Orban saw the little man in Messi’s victory

48 mins ago Arzu
6 min read

Dow Jones Futures: After an ugly stock market exit week, here’s what to do

50 mins ago Izer
1 min read

James Cameron flips through autograph seekers after the Avatar movie premieres

53 mins ago Muhammad
4 min read

SpaceX has 3 successful rocket launches in the span of 48 hours

1 hour ago Izer