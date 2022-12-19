White, Christian values ​​won the World Cup, and Orban saw the little man in Messi’s victory

Which Hungarian government politician was happy with Argentina national team and Lionel Messi’s victory in World Cup? At the start of the World Cup, apart from Victor Orban, who expected the victory of the Serbians, the head of state Katalin Novak and Szilard Nemeth also congratulated Argentina and the footballer who was chosen as the best player of the tournament in a short message.

Everyone saw success differently, not just anything.

Szilárd Németh managed to post something so flattering that he received the message with a truly unusual attitude.

A white, Christian country representing European values ​​became the world champion. Come on Argentina!

The analogy becomes even more poignant if one remembers which South American country(s) became havens for fleeing the Nazis after World War II. In addition, the strong political opinion of Szilárd Németh – certainly the positions of all other government politicians – is a bit strange, because the Prime Minister is the one who spoke about the fact that football is not political in relation to the scarf of the Great Hungarian fan. .

Viktor Orbán had a starkly different take on world champion Messi’s success after the epic game:

It is written from small to large! Viva Messi

– wrote out Prime Minister on his Facebook.

Katalin Novak The head of state gave a lengthy assessment, which he highlighted in his post