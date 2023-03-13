Which stars of the “Scream” franchise have appeared the most times?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Sixth scream.

the Scream The saga is widely considered one of the most consistently high-quality horror franchises. certainly, scream 3 It might generally be seen as the weaker entry, but overall, the series has managed to consistently captivate audiences with its unique blend of murder mystery and meta-humour. However, another major factor in its unending success is the amazing and ever-evolving cast that appears in the films.

Sixth screamSpecifically, one of the best out there Scream universe, from newcomers like Samara Weaving, Dermot Mulroney, and Tony Revolori to returning beloved players like Hayden Panettiere and Courteney Cox. In fact, the two new films from Radio Silence filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett do a great job of weaving new characters with familiar ones. So much so that you might be wondering about which Scream The cast members have appeared the most times in the franchise.

Well wonder no more, here is a guide for each of them Scream The star that appeared more than once.

Melissa Barrera, Gina Ortega, Jasmine Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding (2)

Even more so than the original trio of Sidney, Jill, and the new Dewey Scream Movie heroes package deal, with Sixth scream formally christening them “The Core Four”. Luckily, sisters Sam and Tara Carpenter and twins Mindy and Chad Mix Martin are somehow making their way out of the latest alive movie, so hopefully they can mark a trio of appearances in the movie. scream 7.

Hayden Panettiere (2)

For the longest time, the song “Kirby Reed Is Alive” was one of the most iconic Scream Fan theories about it, second only to “So Stu.” Fan theory no more, as Hayden Panettiere makes her long-awaited return to the franchise in Sixth screamwho reveals it scream 4The fan favorite horror buff is now an FBI agent. Once again, Kirby survived this, so a third appearance is in the cards next time around.

Heather Matarazzo (2)

Princess DiariesHeather Matarazzo is known for taking down one scene in two different scenes Scream films. Matarazzo appeared as Martha Mix, Randy’s never-before-seen sister, in the scream 3. Since she was basically just a delivery system for Randy’s posthumous videotape, we never expected her to return – but she did in Scream In 2022, she is revealed to be Mindy and Chad’s mother.

Marley Shelton (2)

Marley Shelton was to play Deputy Judy Hicks scream 4an old school classmate of Sidney’s we’ve never met, as the iconic ’90s actress (He has never been kissedAnd And it’s free) can easily appear in the first Scream. Although she was heavily harassed as a suspect, Judy proves to be a good guy, and becomes sheriff Scream 22. Sadly, she was eventually killed by Ghostface along with her son, Wes.

Nancy O’Dell (3)

the Scream The franchise has always gotten a lot of mileage from the media and entertainment industry, but despite that, fans have completely missed the fact that reality TV host and host Nancy O’Dell has made three appearances across the saga. the Entertainment tonight The alum has appeared in cameos as herself in three consecutive films, from scream 2 to scream 4.

Jimmy Kennedy (3)

Randy Mix remains one of the most legendary of all time Scream supporting characters, due to his status as a nerd in the original horror of the franchise. Likewise, his sudden death in scream 2 It remains one of the most controversial deaths in the entire series. Randy was so popular, that he was brought back for his aforementioned cameo scream 3. His legacy lives on in the new films through his niece and nephew Mindy and Chad.

Liev Schreiber (3)

Liev Schreiber’s Cotton Weary has one of the most underrated arcs of all time Scream franchise. Initially introduced as the man who killed Sidney’s mother, Cotton is eventually cleared of the crime but becomes a ghost who suspects himself of the crime. scream 2, until he proves to be an ally. Cotton then has the honor of being the top killer in the opening scene of scream 3as his newfound fame and success as a talk show host comes to a shocking end.

Skate Ulrich (3)

Yes, it’s weird to think about, but OG Ghostface killer Billy Loomis has now appeared in a trilogy Scream films. As every fan knows, Billy only survived from the original movie, but Skeet Ulrich made a shocking comeback Scream 22 through hallucinatory visions experienced by his secret daughter, Sam Carpenter. in Sixth screamHowever, Billy returns in the same capacity, indicating the darkness within Sam that she inherited from her father.

David Arquette (5)

when Scream The franchise was relaunched in 2022, so of course, David Arquette had to return as Dewey Reilly, who went from inexperienced deputy in the first film to venerable Sheriff of Woodsboro. in Scream At 22, Dewey started out as an alcoholic, but regained his heroism when he confronted Ghostface alone, losing his life in the process. It may have been tragic, but it’s hard not to argue that this was the perfect way to end his arc.

Neve Campbell (5)

On the other hand, Neve Campbell did not get her perfect score Scream Professional life. As Sidney Prescott, one of the greatest “final girls” in all of horror films, Campbell was the heroine of the original trilogy, and remains a major presence in the series. scream 4Welcome back in Scream 22. Unfortunately, a contractual dispute prevented her from participating Sixth screamAlthough the door was not locked when she returned scream 7. Fingers crossed.

Courteney Cox (6)

while avoiding Campbell Sixth scream, meaning Courteney Cox broke a horror film record as the first star to appear in six consecutive entries of a horror franchise. She’s also earned her, as everyone’s favorite reporter Gale Weathers, a character who may not always be the most likable or make the right call but fans love nonetheless. Here’s more from Gale in scream 7.

Roger L Jackson (6)

Who is your favorite voice actor in a scary movie? That’s right, the only other actor besides Cox to appear in all of them Scream The film to date is Roger L. Jackson also has the distinction of being the only cast member to appear in Scream TV series too, as he reprized his famous voice role on VH1’s Shout: Resurrection. While many things have changed about her Scream Over the years, Jackson’s engagement has remained a fun constant.