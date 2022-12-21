It’s hard to tell if you’re in for a great panettone until you cut it. (And if you don’t think there is such a thing as great panettone, read on.)

Inside, the exquisite panettone has a creamy yellow crumb, citrus-scented and rich enough to leave your fingers slightly buttery when you take a bite. Here are ways to improve your odds of finding a good one.

Some major bakeries in the United States make the traditional panettone every year at Christmastime, although quantities are limited: Cosita in Saint Paul, Minnesota, Emporio Rowley in Larkspur, California, Citypany And the Sullivan Street Bakery in New York City and bread and salt In Jersey City, NJ San Francisco Bakery from Roy It produces panettone all year round.

Beyond that, the rule of thumb for buying panettone is the same as buying most packaged foods: the fewer ingredients, the better.