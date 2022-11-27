November 27, 2022

Where Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class stands after Calhoun’s commitment

Emet
football
Josh Henchke
The Michigan recruiting class of 2023 has been on an upward trend in class rankings after class commitments increased.

The Wolverines class has now jumped higher with the commitment of 2023 four-star defensive back Cameron Calhoun on Saturday.

according to Rivals 2023 Team RankingsWolverine cracked the Top 25 after a mostly dormant summer that saw Wolverine debut in the 1950s a few months earlier.

UM currently sits at No. 23.

The Wolverines are looking to finish the 2023 recruiting class strong as the Wolverines are turning to DJ Waller and Jason Hewlett from Ohio State.

UM has a chance to jump into the teens, trailing the likes of Florida State (#22) by less than 20 points and Iowa (#21) by less than 60 points.

