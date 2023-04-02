When I left Kiev, I thought that I could not dance anymore

Khanna Muromtseva On February 24, 2022, he woke up at five in the morning to a phone call from a friend (transliterated as Muromseva in Hungarian). Two days before that, she performed at the Ukrainian National Opera where she was a lead dancer.

The friend warned him: war had broken out.

“Nobody understood what was going on. It was like a horrible shared dream” – He said Muromtseva. He immediately decided to leave the country. The ballerina, who lives in Kiev, packed only one bag. Although she was at the height of her career as a leading dancer of the Ukrainian National Opera, the war rewrote her plans: she didn’t even take her ballet shoes with her.

He called his Belgian friends to the shelter in three hours. He took his mother and grandmother and they left by car – as many people did in Kiev at that time. There was a huge traffic jam and his car was slowly running out of fuel, as were the gas stations, forcing them to turn back. They stayed in Kiev for a few days, they could not travel by car, and because of his grandmother’s diabetes, they could not take the train.

In early March, he was already on a train to western Ukraine with a friend. They both occupied a seat and they managed to get the last seat. A few days later, he found a driver for his mother and grandmother and convinced them to leave Kiev, which had been bombed by the Russians.

After a grueling 12-hour journey, family members met back in Lviv and then flew to Belgium to a family that had already vacationed once when he was a child. “I couldn’t believe what was happening. I felt like I was in a scene from a medieval movie,” he said of the period.

Photo: Morten Monus / Reuters

Muromtseva was registered as a refugee in Germany last year, where she received new ballet shoes – and a place to practice before joining the Hungarian State Opera House, which already has many Ukrainian, Russian and Belarusian dancers, including soloists.

He left Kiev at the height of his career to start a new life in Budapest.

Muromtseva and Boris Zurilov attend a Swan Lake ballet dance class with maestro Irina Prokopeva at the Hungarian State Opera House on February 9, 2023

“When I left Kyiv, I didn’t think I’d ever dance again. I said goodbye to my life,” she says during a rehearsal for Swan Lake in Budapest. She dances the dual role of the innocent and ethereal white swan, Odette, and the seductive, manipulative black swan, Odile.

Dress rehearsal in the Opera’s costume workshop at the Eiffel Workshop

Muromtseva had already danced the role with her Kiev troupe in Ukraine, China and Japan for more than five years, but it was her dream to perform it at the Hungarian State Opera House after surviving a year overnight. He had to physically and mentally reinvent himself as a dancer. “I’m happy to be back on stage. The action in Budapest is different. I think I have to prove myself. Not only physically but also mentally very resilient,” he said.

The Ukrainian dancer takes care of her mental balance every day, goes for long walks and has already made new friends since she arrived in Budapest last summer.

Although exercise and a strict schedule help, Muromtseva sometimes cries to relieve herself when she returns to her rented apartment. “We call it war-life balance, not work-life balance. It was tough, but now it’s a little easier. Do what you love and you’ll get the strength to do what you need to do,” he said.

His mother and grandmother returned to Kiev last year. He is happy to be able to work in a neighboring country as he is close to his family members anytime they need help. Her mother will meet her soon, which gives her strength: “It means a lot to me because she and my grandfather were my biggest supporters in ballet.” Muromtseva’s father also lives in Kiev, and her godfather was recently wounded after several months at the front.

Although the Hungarian State Opera signed her to a contract for another year and she is very happy about the offer, Muromtseva wants to return home one day. “I’m looking forward to the day I’ll dance on stage in Kiev again, but for now I have a contract here.”

