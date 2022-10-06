When do you see the October full moon, meteor showers, Mercury in North Texas – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

There is no shortage of celestial events to be seen in the night sky over North Texas throughout the month of October.

Here is a list of things to look out for, weather permitting.

Watch the International Space Station

The International Space Station will fly across the skies of North Texas this month. He will appear as a fast-moving star across the sky.

The International Space Station is traveling at 17,150 miles per hour with an orbital inclination of 51.6 degrees to the Earth’s equator. The station orbits the globe every 90 minutes. It orbits about 250 miles above Earth.

Draconide Meteor shower

The draconid meteor shower reaches its climax on the evening of October 8.

This shower is caused by the passage of Earth through the debris shed by a 1.2-mile-wide periodic comet called 21P/Giacobini-Zinner. It last survived another trip around the sun in 2018 and is expected to make a return trip in 2024.

Full Hunter Moon

October has a hunter’s moon. It got its name from the Native Americans for this time of year when people were looking to build stores for the winter. With the onset of the frost season, it is also called freezing moon and ice moon.

This month’s full moon will be at its largest on October 9 at 3:54 p.m. You can catch up with him for a few days before and after.

Meteor shower from Orionids

It will peak on the evenings of October 20 and 21 when, under ideal conditions, up to 25 meteors can be seen every hour, with the best views being in the hours before sunrise on the 21st.

Most meteors can be seen from any point in the evening sky.

new Moon

At the end of the month, the new moon will reach its climax on October 25 at 5:48 am. This event allows many stars to glow without interruption in moonlight. If you have a telescope, this is also a great opportunity to see some of the fainter galaxies and other celestial bodies in the night sky.

For the best viewing, stay away from the urban lights.