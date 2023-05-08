May 8, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

whats going on? – Chinese ships crossed the path of the Indian Navy engaged in exercises at sea

Arzu 1 hour ago 1 min read

The two-day maritime leg of the ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise (AIME 2023) began on Sunday with the participation of warships and aircraft from India, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia and Brunei.

According to Indian sources, the navy was in Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone when at least five Chinese ships approached them. In the end, the fighters’ boats and warships passed each other without colliding, but some warships were forced to change their courses.

An independent Vietnam expert said he believes Beijing uses the militants to intimidate countries participating in the exercises and disrupt naval exercises. The military ships were accompanied by a research vessel that officially flew the Chinese flag.

Such maritime militias consist of so-called “commercial fishing vessels” that operate in the South China Sea in collaboration with Chinese authorities for political purposes. The Chinese government denies the militants exist.

Van Baum said this is not the first time Chinese “so-called fishing boats” have been near and threatening other countries’ warships. China has been accused by many of its littoral neighbors of harassing and threatening other countries’ fishing and military vessels in the South China Sea with naval vessels and vessels used by militants.

A cover image is an example. Cover image source: Getty Images

See also  Leopards move into Ukraine, heads fall one after another in Kiev - Wednesday's Our War News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Index – Economy – Another concession may be coming, but for now Brussels will target Beijing

9 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Seven people were killed when they drove into a bus stop outside a shelter in Texas

17 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

The daughter of the coach of the Transylvanian volleyball team stood in front of the Belgrade runaway and saved several of her friends.

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

whats going on? – Chinese ships crossed the path of the Indian Navy engaged in exercises at sea

1 hour ago Arzu
1 min read

Qualcomm acquires Israeli auto-chip maker Autotalx

1 hour ago Izer
3 min read

Studios are considering an end date for the WGA strike

1 hour ago Muhammad
4 min read

Neanderthal DNA shapes the human nose

2 hours ago Izer