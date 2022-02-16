What you need to know – CBS Los Angeles

Watch the entire victory celebration on KCAL9 and Streaming in the player above or on CBS News LA 10:30 a.m. starts with Pat Harvey, Jim Hill and Jim Everett.

Los Angeles (Spicela) The Los Angeles Rams will host their Super Bowl victory show on Wednesday.

The 1.1-mile victory parade will begin at Shrine Auditorium and end at the LA Memorial Coliseum, where a parade will be held at the Coliseum’s Olympic Stadium. Organizers said there would be room for about 20,000 fans.

The parade will begin at approximately 11 a.m. at the intersection of Royal Street and Jefferson Boulevard. Jefferson Boulevard will descend on Figueroa Street, then descend on Exposition Park Drive before finally ending at the Coliseum at approximately 11:45 a.m.

It will feature ram players, coaches, floats and specialized vehicles. The team will ride double-decker tour buses wrapped in Rams Championship banners.

A procession will then be held in the Ocean Square of the Colosseum from about noon until 12:30 pm

Entry to the rally is free and open to the public. No tickets required. However, all fans will have to show either evidence of vaccination against COVID-19, a negative antigen test done within 24 hours, or a negative PCR test done within 48 hours. No masks will be needed After Los Angeles County officials lifted the outdoor mask mandate.

Public transportation is an option for those looking to avoid traffic and parking problems. The metro has two train stations along the parade route: at Jefferson/USC and at Expo Park/USC.

“Once you get off the metro train stations, you can get to these locations within a short walking distance,” said Metro spokesperson Dave Sotero.

For those who choose to drive, there will be a limited number of parking available at the Grand and Flower Arenas. It will be open starting at 6 am

Street closures before the parade will begin at 6 a.m. and are expected to last until 2 p.m. Most streets in the University Park area during those hours will be restricted to local access only. Streets that will be closed include:

Figueroa Avenue between Adams Avenue. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Jefferson Boulevard. Between Fairmont and Grand Avenues

Avenue Gallery. Between Fairmont Street and Flower Street

The slope of Interstate 110 southbound on Exposition Boulevard.

Interstate 110 will also be closed on and off the ramps at 39th Street.

LAPD will be patrolling the parade route and dispatching additional resources to the downtown area in the event of problems with festivities such as Sunday night.

“But people will think the party isn’t over for them until they cause a little commotion or recklessness,” said LAPD chief Michael Moore.

Once the parade is over and the march begins, officers will move on to the patrol’s job to ensure the festivities don’t turn into turmoil.

“Once the parade route is complete, these officers will be freed for additional patrols, whether around the parade area, the celebration area, or around the downtown area,” Moore said.

USC students and staff have been warned that they will likely encounter significant delays in trying to reach campus. Some coaches have already said they will hold remote lessons on Wednesday. The school noted that the best way to attempt to enter the campus during assembly would be from Vermont Street.

In 2020, the Lakers won the NBA title and the Dodgers won the World Championship, but both have been denied victory rallies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lakers star LeBron James Suggest Monday That the Rams, Lakers and Dodgers have a common view.

“All of us, the Dodgers and the Rams should do a joint show together!!!! with live concert afterwards to finish it!!” James tweeted. City of Heroes.

The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals at 23-20 on Sunday.