February 17, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

What will Putin’s invasion look like? – British intelligence view on the map

Arzu 2 hours ago 1 min read

Intelligence update: Russia continues to have a significant military presence and the ability to carry out invasions without any warning. Below you can see the possible axis of President Putin’s invasion. You can still choose to avoid conflict and keep the peace

The British Ministry of War writes on Twitter.

About We have already reportedUkraine fears Russia’s provocation over attack on eastern kindergarten in disputed Donbass region

British Foreign Secretary Lis Truss has said that this was part of the Kremlin’s vision and that Russia was misinforming and seeking to establish the cause of the war.

Mick Murran, director of Estonia’s foreign intelligence service, says Russia is preparing for a limited offensive in Ukraine. These include airstrikes and the occupation of a major part of Ukraine.

According to the head of the Estonian intelligence service, another possibility is that fighting will escalate in the two Russian-friendly territories of Ukraine. Maran sees such an expansion as “very possible” and Russia can reliably refrain from imposing sanctions.

Cover image source: MTI Photo / Yuri Koshetkov

See also  Gabriella Hamori is also a victim of abuse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The imposition of a parking fine in the Wolner case has come to light

10 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Hungary is one of the most vulnerable countries

18 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Authorities have ordered a teaching break in Germany as life-threatening storms approach

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

2 min read

Live coronavirus updates and omicron variant news

1 hour ago Aygen
1 min read

What will Putin’s invasion look like? – British intelligence view on the map

2 hours ago Arzu
4 min read

Tonga volcano’s massive plume has reached the average ocean – 38 miles into the atmosphere

2 hours ago Izer
3 min read

Matthew Stafford: Rams QB under fire after NFL photographer fractured his spine in the fall

2 hours ago Emet