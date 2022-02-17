What will Putin’s invasion look like? – British intelligence view on the map

Intelligence update: Russia continues to have a significant military presence and the ability to carry out invasions without any warning. Below you can see the possible axis of President Putin’s invasion. You can still choose to avoid conflict and keep the peace

The British Ministry of War writes on Twitter.

British Foreign Secretary Lis Truss has said that this was part of the Kremlin’s vision and that Russia was misinforming and seeking to establish the cause of the war.

Mick Murran, director of Estonia’s foreign intelligence service, says Russia is preparing for a limited offensive in Ukraine. These include airstrikes and the occupation of a major part of Ukraine.

According to the head of the Estonian intelligence service, another possibility is that fighting will escalate in the two Russian-friendly territories of Ukraine. Maran sees such an expansion as “very possible” and Russia can reliably refrain from imposing sanctions.

Cover image source: MTI Photo / Yuri Koshetkov