What will AI look like in Gmail for Android

After last week’s announcement, here’s an early look at generative AI in Gmail for Android, as Google will likely begin testing with a limited feature set.

About APK Insight: In this APK Insight post, we have decompiled the latest version of an app that Google has uploaded on the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APK files, in the case of Android apps), we can see different lines of code within that hint at potential future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be incomplete. We’ll try to enable those that are about to expire, however, to show you what they’ll look like if they charge. With that in mind, read on.

Using the latest Gmail build (2023.03.05.515729449), we have enabled the “Help me write” FAB on the Compose screen. This button features a wand icon with glitter that’s actually different from the pencil/pencil version that was introduced last week.

Clicking the button opens a text box where you can “tell Gmail what to type for you”. If your prompt is too short, Gmail will tell you to “keep typing to generate a preview”. Once done, click on Create. This is the extent of what we can enable at the moment.

Meanwhile, Gmail is also working on the “Improve my Message” capability. If you’ve already written something in the body of the email, you can click this FAB to have Google improve or clarify it. You will be able to insert this build or create a different build using Other View. You can also like / dislike what was created.

Last week, Google demonstrated its ability to format, formalize, sharpen, shorten, and bullet text. You’ll also have the ability to create something whimsical with just “I’m lucky” or “write a draft.” Today we found out that Gmail is actively working on each of these features.

With what we’ve enabled, it looks like Google started with “help me write” and “improve my message” in Gmail.

Gmail and Docs will be the first Workspace apps to add productivity AI, and Google plans to roll them out to “trusted testers on a rolling basis throughout the year.”

