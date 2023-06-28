What to know about the UK sex crimes trial conducted by Kevin Spacey

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey is due to go on trial in London on Wednesday, where he faces multiple allegations of sexual assault.

Since the emergence of the #MeToo movement six years ago, a number of high-profile people have been accused of misconduct, yet Mr Spacey’s case is one of the few to reach a British courtroom.

The 63-year-old actor has pleaded not guilty to all charges. This month, at Interview with Oil Magazinea German magazine, he said he expected to be found not guilty, after which he would resume acting.

The trial at Southwark Crown Court is scheduled to last four weeks. During that time, the courtroom will likely be filled with journalists and celebrity watchers following the case.