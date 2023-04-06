What time does Tiger Woods kick off?

Tiger Woods is back at the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. Here’s when the 2023 tournament kicks off (and how to watch). Getty Images

Augusta, Georgia – The 2023 Masters Tournament has officially kicked off at Augusta National Golf Club, and soon we’ll get our first look at Tiger Woods since his debut at the Genesis Invitational in February.

Woods’ T45 finish at Genesis was his only start since missing out on the Open Championship at St Andrews in July. He’s now back at the Masters, where he’s won five times in his career, the last of which was 2019’s crowning comeback from back surgery.

Woods’ first round at the Masters kicks off at 10:18 a.m. ET on Thursday. He combined with Victor Hovland and Xander Scheufele for the 12th pole time of the day.

The 47-year-old, 15-times-player, plays less these days due to his health, and was asked on Tuesday if he was wondering “could this be the last time?” in masters.

“Yeah. I didn’t know. Last year, I didn’t know if I would play again at that time.” “For some reason everything came together and I pushed it a little bit and was able to make the cut, and it was fine,” he said. “Yeah, I don’t know how much I have. So just to be able to appreciate the time I have here and cherish the memories. But still, to look at the golf course, it looks like it’s been here for over a hundred years and hasn’t changed, and every year we come here.” Everything has changed since I first played here.

You can check the Masters TV schedule and broadcast times to find out how to watch Thursday’s opening round. Woods’ first round may be complete when he goes live on TV, but you can still watch his round via featured group coverage on Masters.com or on the Masters app.