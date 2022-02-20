What PS5 and PS4 PS Plus games for March 2022 do you want?

what is it March 2022 PS Plus PS5 and PS4 games and when PS Plus games announced in March 2022? It looks like Sony has wiped out its own mole, at the time of writing, there isn’t PS Plus Leaking. Choose the last month of Planet Coaster: Console EditionAnd the EA Sports UFC 4And the Tiny Tina’s Attack on Dragon Keep: One Shot Adventure in Wonderland It did not go down well among subscribers, with Almost 50 percent of you calling it nonsense. So let’s hope it is March 2022 PS Plus Games better.

More PS PlusRefers to All free PS Plus games in 2022 And the All PS Plus Collection Games on PS5.

PS Plus: When will the March 2022 games for PS5 and PS4 be announced?

PS Plus It’s been leaking every month until recently, but it’s starting to look like Sony has gotten the plumbing in order again. PS Plus games in March 2022 It will be officially announced on Wednesday 23 February 2022. The announcement is usually released at 4:30 PM GMT, but if you’re not sure what time in your part of the world, check out the helpful table below:

North America: 8:30 AM PST / 9:30 AM MST / 10:30 AM CST / 11:30 AM EST

8:30 AM PST / 9:30 AM MST / 10:30 AM CST / 11:30 AM EST UK/AIRY: 4:30 pm GMT

4:30 pm GMT Europe: 5:30 PM CET / 6:30 PM EET

5:30 PM CET / 6:30 PM EET Asia/Oceania: 1:30 AM JST / 12:30 AM AT / 3:30 AM EST

PS Plus: When will the March 2022 games for PS5 and PS4 be available for download?

You can always run the latest PS Plus Games on the first Tuesday of the month, which is just what happens March 1, 2022 in this occasion.

PS Plus: What are the March 2022 games for PS5 and PS4?

There were no real rumors or speculations about PS Plus games in March 2022 So far, but we know GTA Online It will be included on PS5, likely as a bonus, starting March 15th. Alex 2 And the FAR: Changing the tides Both are due out March 1, so they’re likely PS5 candidates if Sony plans to introduce an entirely new title as part of the lineup. Last month’s pick, as mentioned, was sadly received, so he’ll need to cook something better this time. Due to the busy release schedule, with elden ring And the Forbidden horizon westWe think something lighter might fit the bill this time around.

what March 2022 PS Plus Games Do you want PS5 and PS4? Consider asking in the comments section below, and be sure to let us know.