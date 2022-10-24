What proportion of those who attended the two mandatory counseling sessions had an abortion? G7

Through a public data request, we obtained national baseline data on abortion counseling over the past 5 years from the National Center for Public Health (NNK), including the National Chief Medical Officer, Cecilia Muller. According to this, although fewer and fewer women participate in counseling each year, the proportion of women attending abortions after two mandatory counseling sessions has remained constant at 89-92 percent, in line with the decline in the number of abortions. Before taking a closer look at the data, let’s review why this is interesting and what abortion counseling is.

Hard limits

When the rule change, known in Hungarian politics and the press as the Heartbeat Law, took effect We put it on We analyzed the available Hungarian abortion statistics and the demographic characteristics of the declining number of abortions from different perspectives, placing the domestic practice in an international context, in the context of the Hungarian legislative environment. Among other things, although the legal basis of the Hungarian abortion regulation cannot be considered too strict or permissive, the mandatory consultation twice – with no TB support – is already considered a strict control mechanism. European context.





However, what happens in these counseling sessions and what their “effect” and “effectiveness” is is rarely discussed. To get closer to this event, we submitted a public data request on how many women were presented for compulsory counseling and abortion, and how many people were doing counseling in the country.

Have to wait, pay, talk

In the Western world in the traditional sense, abortion is available to women under different conditions. On the other hand, full access to abortion for pregnant women is restricted in various ways. There are also exceptions in Europe: in Poland and Malta, laws practically prohibit abortion altogether.

Many countries, including Hungary, Germany, Portugal and Spain, require a mandatory waiting period between the actual performance of the medical intervention and the notification of intention, for example three days. In the Netherlands or Italy, mandatory waiting times are even longer.

In Hungary, as in the majority of European countries, you have to pay for an abortion, and in fair cases and on social grounds, you can apply to have it waived. In Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Germany and Romania, however, it is covered by social security.

The Mandatory Counseling Institute is also not unique. In Europe, women are required to attend compulsory abortion counseling in 13 countries, such as Germany, Italy, Slovakia or Iceland. Some of the 13, such as the German and Hungarian regulations, expressly state that the purpose of counseling is to represent the woman’s fetal protection aspect.

However, it should be noted that different regulations for medical termination of pregnancy may further shade the above picture: for example, commonly distributed drugs cannot be marketed in Hungary, but in Austria they are available with detailed information.

Adoption first, then abortion rights

Counseling – along with general family care and family planning counseling – is carried out by a nurse or someone qualified as a nurse in Family Care Services (CsVSz). The services are run by district government offices and their activities are monitored by the National Center for Public Health (NNK). Similarly, NNK did not give us information about the total number of guardians providing counselling, saying they were employed in government offices. On the other hand, the Best County Government Office rejected our data request on the grounds that they do not collect national data.

According to the Fetal Protection Act, it is the duty of the consultant to demonstrate the Fetal Protection Orientation during the first individual – type A – consultation, and indeed, the Office of the Predecessor Medical Officer of the NNK, ÁNTSZ, stated in a document on this. General counseling practice: “Care and development of the fetus should open opportunities and perspectives before the woman and the couple”, while he should be open to the woman’s decision.

You cannot pressure, but it is your duty to inform yourself in the first consultation about the possibility of adoption and about the organizations that can help you in the matter of adopting a child, and about contraception in general.

At least three days later, in the second – category B – case, he must inform the woman about the legal context for abortion, the method of termination of pregnancy and the medical facilities for abortion.

A few percent

Based on the data, a total of 50,000 conversations have taken place in Hungary over the last 5 years – i.e. A and B sessions – with an average of 7.5 percent of conversations or approximately 3,500 consultations concluded. First advice-second advice-abortion. A must watch series.

In the last 5 years, an average of 95 percent of women who attended the first counseling also attended the second counseling.

More than 90 percent of women who underwent both counseling sessions participated in the abortion.

3 days should pass between the first and second method, but 1-2 days can pass between the second method and the abortion, but a maximum of 8 days.

For example, in 2021, 24,724 women appeared for first consultation, 23,738 women for second consultation and 21,240 women for subsequent abortion.*In 2020, the numbers are: 27,129, 25,281, 23,105.

In 2019, 28,866, 27,030, 24,663.

In 2018, 30,114, 29,336, 26,000.

In 2017: 31,759, 29,656, 27,174.

It’s important to be careful: 5-10 percent of people who opt out of the procedure after the first or second consultation change their mind about abortion as a result of the consultation. This 5-10 percent includes people who terminate their pregnancy abroad, either because of the counseling experience or for other reasons. But it also includes women who experience early fetal death during the aforementioned process for several (about 4-11) days between the first conversation and the designated time for abortion. As per law, women who become pregnant as a result of crime are not required to attend the second counselling, so they are also included in the above category. We don’t know at what rate.

Related articleRelated articleAbortion is experienced by under-24s in HungaryAlthough the order, known only in the press as the Heartbeat Act, has been in effect for more than a week, it’s unclear exactly what doctors’ legal obligations are and what pregnant women can expect.

Life Abortion Advice Read more in the section