France has refused to provide Ukraine with information that would allow its warplanes and drones to take advantage of low-flying conditions and fly undetected in Belarusian airspace.

Digital maps called DTED (Digital Terrain Elevation Data) show the terrain in detail, but also list obstacles such as high-voltage transmission lines or wind turbines.

It includes all the tactical data needed to fly at very low altitudes, at night or in low visibility conditions

A military source said such maps allow the aircraft to remain virtually undetected during deployment.

A source who spoke to Le Monde also pointed that out With this data, Ukraine can attack military installations in Belarus Used to attack Ukrainian territory.

As justification for the rejection, Paris argued that its support would not waver until it exclusively defended Ukrainian territory. There is no question of participation in activities carried out in foreign territory. Sources said this could not be Ukraine’s first such attempt, and that it had already tried to get the necessary maps from several supporters.

