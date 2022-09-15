September 15, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

What is the gravitational constant?

Izer 1 hour ago 6 min read
The gravitational constant can be used to calculate the gravitational pull between two objects. An illustration of the gravitational fields of the Earth and Moon distorting the fabric of space-time.

The gravitational constant describes the intrinsic force of gravity, and can be used to calculate the gravitational force between two objects.

Also known as “Big G” or Jthe gravitational constant was first defined by Isaac Newton in the universal law of gravitation formulated in 1680. It is one of the fundamental constants of nature, with a With a value (6.6743 ± 0.00015) x10^–11 m^3 kg^–1 s^–2 (Opens in a new tab).

See also  Astronomers have revealed the most detailed map of asteroid Psyche yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

The first thing to visit us from another star system may be a spaceship

9 hours ago Izer
2 min read

China discovers an amazing crystal on the moon, the nuclear fusion fuel for limitless energy

18 hours ago Izer
1 min read

Astronomers’ first breathtaking Web space telescope images of the Orion Nebula

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

3 min read

Code – Science – Good news for those who open the refrigerator at night, it is not a useful meal if it is not eaten in the evening

1 hour ago Arzu
3 min read

Ethereum merger concludes at a crucial moment for the crypto market

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

Boardwalk Empire star Michael Pitt has been hospitalized after an explosion in New York City

1 hour ago Muhammad
6 min read

What is the gravitational constant?

1 hour ago Izer