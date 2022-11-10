What is mastodon? How to join the Twitter alternative

There has been a lot of talk about Twitter these days. If you are not sure what is going on, we will get back to you. But many users are logging out, and a few trying to use a different platform called Mastodon – which begs the question, What is mastodon?exactly?

Surely the major social media sites and apps we’re used to hearing regularly tik tokAnd Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, snap chat. So when users of one platform start jumping into a new one, curious minds understandably want every detail!

We’ll cover everything you need to know about Mastodon, including how it works, why new users find it attractive and how you can sign up if you want to try it out for yourself.

What is mastodon?

Mastodon is a social network launched in 2016. According to Mastodon’s websiteIt’s “social networks not for sale,” explaining that “your home feed should be filled with what matters to you most, not what the company thinks you should see. Radically different social media, it’s back in people’s hands.”

And while some apps are known to focus primarily on text updates, image offloading, viral video trends and more, Mastodon supports all audio, video and image posts through microblogging.

One of Mastodon’s main descriptions is that it is an “open source” social networking site.

What does “open source” mean?

According to Miriam Websteropen source means “having Code source Available free of charge for modification and redistribution. “So instead of a centralized platform, Mastodon has separate, customizable servers.

Still a little perplexing, isn’t it? on me Mastodon’s websiteThey further explain, “The Mastodon website can work on its own. Just like a traditional website, people sign up for it, post messages, upload photos, and talk to each other. unlike A traditional website, Mastodon websites can interact with each other, allowing their users to communicate with each other; Just as you can send an email from your Gmail account to someone from Outlook, Fastmail, Protonmail, or any other email provider, as long as you know their email address, You can tag or message anyone on any website using their address. “

What is a mini blog?

Mastodon . stockSimilar to how blogging is for posting updates on a website, microblogging is the process of posting small updates to a set of updates on your profile.

Why do so many users leave Twitter?

After Elon Musk officially took over Twitter on October 27, many users were unhappy with the changes he made or store for the app, such as a pay-to-play option that might include It charges users $7.99 per month For the previously desired “blue check mark” that was used to verify public figures accounts.

Other users, like Many famous vocalistsThey left Twitter in the wake of Musk’s ownership because they feel there is an increase in hateful language on the platform and they don’t feel comfortable being active on the site with a lot in the air about how Twitter will continue to evolve under the new ownership.

How does Mastodon compare to Twitter?

Mastodon’s setting is similar to Twitter in the sense that there is a character limit on users’ posts. However, while Twitter has a 280 character limit, Mastodon has a 500 character limit.

Twitter features ads While Mastodon is ad-free and supported by sponsors. Twitter uses an algorithm to display content it thinks you will like based on your activity on the platform. In contrast, mastodon feeding is shown in chronological order.

Twitter and Mastodon both allow you to tag other users in your posts, as well as use hashtags and include links.

How many users does Mastodon have?

according to CEO Eugene RushkoAs of November 7, 2022, Mastodon has 1028,362 monthly active users. in comparison, Twitter It has nearly 450 million monthly active users.

How do I join Mastodon?

There is a recording option turned on Mastodon’s websitewhere you will need to accept some rules and then you can choose your display name and username, enter your email and choose a password for your new account.

You can also find Mastodon in the file App Store.

