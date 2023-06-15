What is a barranca? US Open golfers hope they don’t find out.

Not many major golf tournaments have been an opportunity for fans to expand their vocabulary, but this year’s US Open at the Los Angeles Country Club might do just that. During the four days of the tournament, starting on Thursday, we expect broadcasters – and perhaps golfers – to routinely use a word that may be unfamiliar to many in the international viewing audience.

The word is barranca—pronounced “burr-ahng-kuh”—describes a narrow, winding, steep gully or river gorge typically found in the Southern California landscape.

The barranca on the North Course at Los Angeles Country Club plays a frequent par throughout the 18 holes, mainly as protection on and around the green. Stray golf balls that land inside a barranca may be unplayable and result in a one-stroke penalty. In others, expect to see competitors descend into Barranca in hopes of saving their golf balls. It may be a successful rebounding trick, or it may just provide a good photograph – a golfer submerged several feet down the running fairway in an attempt to make par.