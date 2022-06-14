What experts say to do during a bear market

Simply put, a bear market is the term used to describe a stock market drop of 20% or more from an all-time high. In this case, the S&P 500 closed on Monday at 3,749.91, its previous high of 4,818.62. Since World War II, there have been 14 bear markets that have brought the S&P down an average of 30%, According to CNBC. Every bear market is unique, and the current market has a plethora of causes, says Laura Feldkamp, ​​professor of finance and economics at Columbia University.

Two of those reasons, Feldkamp says, are raising interest rates to combat hyperinflation and pandemic-related uncertainty that is fueling the stock slide as investors try to figure out the long-term ramifications that Covid-19 will have on the global economy. “The truth is that no one knows what the long-term consequences of this acquisition will be [shut down parts of the economy for long periods of time]She told CNBC Make It, because we had no experience doing this before. “Wherever there is a lot of guesswork and a lot of uncertainty, that means people’s beliefs can move a lot. And with those beliefs go stock prices.”

For many investors, seeing their portfolios turn red can be worrying and make them want to withdraw their money to avoid further losses. But Feldkamp says this is a wrong strategy. “Don’t sell now unless you really need that money,” she says. “If you’re a guy who’s putting some equity into your 401(k) for retirement, don’t worry about this. Just keep doing what you’re doing.” In fact, bear markets are “historically great opportunities to build wealth for long-term investors,” says Matt Stucky, senior portfolio manager at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. “An investor who begins systematically putting money into their 401(k) will have a greater equity 20 or 30 years from now if earlier in their investment career was able to take advantage of bear markets versus having to buy at all — all-time highs” . However, Stucky recommends investors not to rush into investing all their money. They should also focus on increasing their savings. The important thing for investors is to “make sure you can handle these volatility” when buying stocks, because there will be more volatility in the future. “Just from a state of sleeping at night, you don’t want your wallet to trigger a worry that affects your mental health,” he says.