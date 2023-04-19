What do you know about the rare hybrid eclipse this week | Space news

A rare celestial event is about to happen – a hybrid solar eclipse will be visible on Thursday.

Here is what you should know about it.

What is a hybrid eclipse?

A hybrid eclipse is a type of solar eclipse that creates an annular or total eclipse of the sun, depending on where you stand in relation to the moon.

During a hybrid eclipse, the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, casting a shadow on Earth.

when The moon completely blocks the sunIt is called a total eclipse, and when the moon blocks the sun but appears smaller, leaving the outline of the solar ring, it is called an annular eclipse. When both occur, it is known as a hybrid eclipse.

According to NASA, a hybrid eclipse begins as one type of eclipse and transitions into last.

This is caused by the Earth’s surface curveand “Sometimes eclipses can switch between annular and total as the moon’s shadow moves across the globe.”

Hybrid solar eclipses only happen a few times per century.

Where can the hybrid eclipse be seen?

The central hybrid eclipse will occur from 02:37 GMT Thursday and last until approximately 05:56 GMT, according to the EarthSky.

During this eclipse, a total eclipse will be visible in Western Australia (up to one minute), East Timor (one minute and 14 seconds) and Indonesia (one minute and nine seconds), according to spread space.

a Partial solar eclipse It will be visible in Southeast Asia, the East Indies, Australia, the Philippines and New Zealand.

The partial eclipse begins at 1:34 GMT and ends at 6:59 GMT on April 20.

Is it safe to look at a solar eclipse?

NASA says it’s never safe to look directly at sunlight, and during a partial eclipse, it’s important to wear eclipse glasses at all times.

The same advice applies for a total eclipse until the sun is completely and completely blocked. However, it is really important to know when to stop looking and put your glasses back on.

NASA He says That homemade filters or ordinary sunglasses, even very dark ones, “are not safe when looking at the sun; they transmit thousands of times more sunlight.”

The eclipse will also be broadcast live by NASA via NASA this link Starting at 02:30 GMT.

Are other eclipses coming this year?