What do you expect from Brett Patty in MLB

The Mets needed a reckless third baseman. They just happen to have The second best prospect in the hot corner At every baseball game in Triple-A, and now, he’s headed to the Majors.
New York plans to summon No. 19 Probability of the Year Brett Patty before his debut in the league, Anthony Dicomo I mentioned on Tuesday. The 22-year-old is joining the big club after injuries to Eduardo Escobar (a narrow left spur) and Luis Guillorme (a strain in the left thigh) that left him skinny at third base.
Patty’s promotion may seem aggressive to the face, given that he just joined Triple-A Syracuse on August 8, but it’s possible that the Mets couldn’t get a left-handed player at a better time.
Between June 1 and August 7, Patty led all Double-A hitters with 16 home runs and a total of 131 base runs, ranked fourth in average (.351), third in runs (0.630) and third in OPS (1,072) most From 53 games with Binghamton. He hasn’t slowed down after his promotion either, going 8 for 22 (.364) over six games for Syracuse.
Drafted by the Mets with the 12th overall pick in 2019, the Texan showed above-average hitting and power with a smooth left-side swing that allowed him to pick up hits in all fields. He held record strike rates (about 25 percent) for someone with his pop, while his impressive walking rates helped him produce consistent steady proportions at every stopping point in the Mets series.
Patty’s biggest focus lately has been his ability to lift the ball and at least make the most of his impressive raw power. The ballpark average of 55.8% was the highest among the Mets Minor League playoffs in 2021, and with so many Wormburners playing, it was limited to just 12 players between Binghamton and High-A Brooklyn. The home run total already reached 19 in 2022 as Patty raised his volleyball rate from 21.6 per cent to 30.4 per cent.
“Last year, I’ve been getting really upset when handling the ball,” Patty told MLB Pipeline again in the spring. “I saw 95 on the radar, and I was like, ‘I’m going to go get this. “Now I just let it come to me, and let the ball travel and stay inside me.”
A former high school football and basketball player, Patty’s athletic ethos has translated to make him a solid third defensive fixture, with the lateral ability to cover enough space in the corner of the court. His arm strength gives him a third extra and he will be ready for the main league upon arrival. This throwing ability helped him during a brief look in left field in 2021 and 2022; In fact, he scored an off-court pass in a play on the board last Friday in his first Triple A game on grass.
This defensive versatility is enviable, but not quite on the same level as Escobar or Guillorme. The former has played in all four locations at various times in his 12-year league career while the latter has long been known as a defensive magician all over the land. Given his experience in the Minor League, it is very likely that Baty will only be third base in Queens.
Possible No. 2 in New York is the future of the job after all. Even when she’s healthy, the Mets’ third base 84 wRC+ (23rd best in MLB) this season means Baty could also be an upgrade on the Mets’ gift in the hot corner too – a gift battling for the NL East title and first International club championship since 1986.
