What do you expect from Brett Patty in MLB

A former high school football and basketball player, Patty’s athletic ethos has translated to make him a solid third defensive fixture, with the lateral ability to cover enough space in the corner of the court. His arm strength gives him a third extra and he will be ready for the main league upon arrival. This throwing ability helped him during a brief look in left field in 2021 and 2022; In fact, he scored an off-court pass in a play on the board last Friday in his first Triple A game on grass.