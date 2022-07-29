What DK Metcalf’s new contract for the Seahawks means for Deebo Samuel, 49ers

It’s beyond the point it has any effect on another broad receiver signing a lucrative contract Deebo Samuel Upcoming New Deal with the 49ers.

Now, it’s just about both sides.

Seattle Seahawks Thursday Finalizing a new contract With wide receiver DK Metcalf, who, like Samuel, was set to enter the fourth and final year of his rookie contract.

Metcalf’s new deal is reported to be $72 million over three years with a $58.2 million guarantee. The structure and details of the contract will be known in the coming days.

There are significant signs of the ice thawing, and Samuel is ready to accept a multi-year extension from the 49ers that pay him among the league’s top receivers.

It’s a group that includes Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp, AJ Brown, Stefon Diggs and now, Metcalf.

Samuel exits the All-Pro season with 1,405 yards and six touchdowns received to line up with 365 yards and eight touchdowns. His inspirational game helped lead the 49ers to the NFC Championship game.

Samuel is currently set to make nearly $4 million this season. This is five to six times less than what the market imposes on him.

Samuel Report to training camp At the exact time. Never participated in the first two camp practices by the 49ers While negotiating his contract. He is not expected to step onto the field until the deal is finalized.

“They’re talking nonstop right now, so we’ll see what happens,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said before the 49ers’ first training.

“Hopefully we can find something out soon, but we’re in a good place for today.”

It seems that the problems that Samuel had with the 49 of her people are over. Samuel never publicly stated what prompted him to order the trade. The 49ers heard his concerns. They received some offers around the draft but did not trade it because no team came to the table with an offer that tempted the organization to even give up their best offensive playmaker.

If Samuel had concerns about using it in a team offense, that’s something Shanahan expressed who was no longer concerned with anything either.

Shanahan said, “I talked to him really well. We’re on the exact same page.”

Now, all that remains is for the two parties to come together in the near future with a contract that works for both sides as well.

