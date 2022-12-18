What did Beckham do with Qatar’s $150 million?

David Beckham is one of the most famous celebrities in the world, and his face does not need to be introduced to anyone far from the world of football. He was selected in Qatar during the search for one of the faces of the 2022 World Cup. According to unconfirmed but frequent figures, the former 115-times England international earned $150 million (around HUF 57 billion at today’s exchange rate) to be one of the ambassadors and face of the World Cup.

Accordingly, during the World Cup, Qatar was mainly plastered on Beckham’s face, advertisements with Beckham ran in some countries during the matches, he sometimes appeared in the very VIP section of the stands, and went to the England national team.

On the other hand, he didn’t open his mouth even once during the World Cup.

As the New York Times article points out.

Beckham didn’t talk about why he took on the role of ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar – the organization had a lot of problems, which we wrote about here before the tournament – so he didn’t have to, for example, talk about these things that divide so many people.

This must have been a conscious move by Beckham. This shows that he has avoided the media as much as possible. For example, when the official World Cup posters (the work of Bouthaina Al Mufta from Qatar) were presented at the Design Museum in London a few months before the start of the World Cup, Beckham noted that he was delighted to go. event, but only if there are no media representatives.

He also agreed to set up one of Doha’s fan zones with several former football stars by his side. He asked the fans and the media not to pre-announce the matter. However, as FIFA decided to hold the event midway through, so few people turned up that the entire appearance had to be canceled in the end, making the faces of the World Cup no fun. A few fans. However, all of this came to light when the Beckhams were already on the scene, the NYT discovered.

Apart from the media, Beckham avoided expressing his opinion on any social issues surrounding the World Cup in Qatar.

David Beckham on a billboard in Qatar – Photo: Mike Egerton – PA Images / Getty Images

Of course, the matter also caught the attention of Beckham’s clients, the Qataris, who, according to the New York Times, didn’t take kindly to the fact that, aside from billboards and a small appearance, they didn’t get much for their money. According to the paper, the Qataris (a fraction of them) said Beckham’s silence did not mean that uncomfortable questions were not being brought to the surface, but rather that he was not using his multi-million followers to improve Qatar’s image. They felt the same way when Beckham refused to give an interview to his former team-mate Gary Neville. It’s all over TV and in podcast form.

Beckham finally broke his silence on the Friday before the World Cup final, with a statement read on an English comedian’s show and then sent to major media outlets. In it, the former player’s management said Beckham had already contributed as a player and ambassador to several World Cups and other major tournaments and had “always believed that sport has a positive force in the world. We understand that there are different and strong views on engagement in the Middle East, but the debate on key issues in the region We are positive that it was directly triggered by the first World Cup to be held, and we hope that these conversations will lead to greater understanding and empathy for all people, and that progress can be made.

as The Guardian points outQatar did not get a run for its money in this announcement either.