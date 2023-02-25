What are the sounds of dinosaurs?

University of Texas at Austin paleontologist Julia Clarke, who was not part of the study, found the analysis interesting. But she said the way the parts of the larynx and other adjacent bones were arranged in Ankylosaurus was not similar to that of birds.

“Only in pterosaurs do we see something like the condition of birds,” she said.

It’s not clear how the structures the team analyzed would allow Ankylosaurus to change sounds, Dr. Clark said. Throat birds are not used for this. They have an organ called a laryngeal basket that moves up or down to modulate their calls. The larynx appears in all tetrapods – a group that includes animals such as birds, reptiles and mammals that are descended from four-limbed creatures. The anatomy described in the paper differs in different animals whether they can vocalize or not. “We don’t know what any of that difference means,” she said.

She said the parts of the larynx under study probably had more to do with keeping food out of the airway because they helped open and close it. And the layout of the related structures in this Ankylosaurus appears to be very different from that of many other dinosaurs that Dr. Clarke has studied and that appear in the literature.

Could other dinosaurs look like birds? maybe. Dr Clarke and her colleagues found a fossilized syrinx from… About 67 million years ago in an old bird. Since that was before the dinosaurs became extinct, it raises the possibility that some dinosaurs may have had them. But until now, no one has found a fossilized syrinx in a non-avian dinosaur.

She said those parts of the larynx in the new study probably had something to do with the unique features of this ankylosaurus rather than something that could be generalized across dinosaurs. “There are still a lot of questions about the evolution of dinosaur vocalization.”

“Ankylosaurs are strange,” said Dr. Clark. “This is the main message.”