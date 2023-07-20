We’ve revealed which European airports we’re most nervous about

Flight delays, long journeys and expensive parking – these are the airports we should avoid in Europe if we knew it.

Airports can be gateways to adventure, but they can also be very stressful. We arrive a few hours before the flight takes off, make it through security quickly and board on time. However, things don’t always go so smoothly.

The car rental experts at StressFreeCarRental.com tried to find out which European airports are the most likely to make for a smooth trip.

Airport passenger traffic, distance from city center, weekly parking fees, number of airport restaurants, frequency of departure delays and Wi-Fi speed etc.

Based on these factors, the ten most stressful (and least stressful) airports in Europe were determined.

The dubious first place goes to Charles de Gaulle in Paris, as France’s airport tops the list of most stressful airports. On the one hand, as more than 57 million passengers go there every year, on the other hand, the airport is forty kilometers from the city center, which means that traveling there is very difficult.

Not surprisingly, popular tourist centers such as Rome, London, Munich, Amsterdam and Istanbul top the list. With recent flight cancellations, summer strikes (which have since been called off) and huge terminal crowds over the festive period, it’s no surprise that London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports came second and third.

Although half an hour’s drive from the city, Frankfurt Airport is in seventh place because it has to be paid for a week (234 euros, approx. Twenty euros (approx. HUF 7,500) per day. .

Here are the most stressful European airports according to the survey:

Charles de Gaulle Airport, Paris

Heathrow Airport, London

Gatwick Airport, London

Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport, Rome

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam

Munich Airport, Munich

Frankfurt Airport, Frankfurt

Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport, Madrid

Istanbul Airport, Istanbul

Joseph Tortellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport, Barcelona

A ranking of the least stressed people has also been prepared under the leadership of Denmark Airport:

Billund Airport, Billund

Luxembourg Airport, Luxembourg

Vilnius International Airport, Vilnius

Menorca Airport, Menorca

Hannover Airport, Hannover

Newcastle Airport, Newcastle

Corfu International Airport, Corfu

Trondheim Airport, Trondheim

Turin Airport, Turin

Cagliari Elmas Airport, Sardinia

So the airport can be stressful. It’s a place where even the most experienced travelers can sometimes experience a quick nervous breakdown or two. More often than not, these stressful situations are caused by misbehaving passengers, so we’ve rounded up the most annoying ones and also offer helpful tips from etiquette experts to avoid embarrassing incidents.

(Source: Time is up(Photos: Unsplash, Getty Images)

Airplane | Rank | Travel | List | Very stressful

Get used to it The jewel on the banks of the Türtő backwater – the Hercegasszony estate To the Tatras by motorcycle – it will be the experience of your life!