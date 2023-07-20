We’ve revealed which European airports we’re most nervous about

Flight delays, long journeys and expensive parking – these are the airports we should avoid in Europe if we knew it.
Airports can be gateways to adventure, but they can also be very stressful. We arrive a few hours before the flight takes off, make it through security quickly and board on time. However, things don’t always go so smoothly.
The car rental experts at StressFreeCarRental.com tried to find out which European airports are the most likely to make for a smooth trip.
Airport passenger traffic, distance from city center, weekly parking fees, number of airport restaurants, frequency of departure delays and Wi-Fi speed etc.
Based on these factors, the ten most stressful (and least stressful) airports in Europe were determined.
The dubious first place goes to Charles de Gaulle in Paris, as France’s airport tops the list of most stressful airports. On the one hand, as more than 57 million passengers go there every year, on the other hand, the airport is forty kilometers from the city center, which means that traveling there is very difficult.
Not surprisingly, popular tourist centers such as Rome, London, Munich, Amsterdam and Istanbul top the list. With recent flight cancellations, summer strikes (which have since been called off) and huge terminal crowds over the festive period, it’s no surprise that London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports came second and third.
Although half an hour’s drive from the city, Frankfurt Airport is in seventh place because it has to be paid for a week (234 euros, approx. Twenty euros (approx. HUF 7,500) per day. .
Here are the most stressful European airports according to the survey:
- Charles de Gaulle Airport, Paris
- Heathrow Airport, London
- Gatwick Airport, London
- Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport, Rome
- Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam
- Munich Airport, Munich
- Frankfurt Airport, Frankfurt
- Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport, Madrid
- Istanbul Airport, Istanbul
- Joseph Tortellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport, Barcelona
A ranking of the least stressed people has also been prepared under the leadership of Denmark Airport:
- Billund Airport, Billund
- Luxembourg Airport, Luxembourg
- Vilnius International Airport, Vilnius
- Menorca Airport, Menorca
- Hannover Airport, Hannover
- Newcastle Airport, Newcastle
- Corfu International Airport, Corfu
- Trondheim Airport, Trondheim
- Turin Airport, Turin
- Cagliari Elmas Airport, Sardinia
So the airport can be stressful. It’s a place where even the most experienced travelers can sometimes experience a quick nervous breakdown or two. More often than not, these stressful situations are caused by misbehaving passengers, so we’ve rounded up the most annoying ones and also offer helpful tips from etiquette experts to avoid embarrassing incidents.
