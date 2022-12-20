Wells Fargo will pay $3.7 billion over retail banking violations

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Wells Fargo has agreed to pay $1.7 billion in fines and $2 billion to settle claims it was involved in widespread banking abuses over the past decade that have affected millions of consumers, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Tuesday.

The bank erred in applying customer payments to auto loans, wrongly repossessing some borrowers’ cars and charging overdraft fees even when customers had enough money to cover purchases they made with their bank cards, according to an order filed with the Consumer Protection Bureau. Wells Fargo stopped the behavior this year as part of a larger effort to clean up other abusive practices dating back a decade, the lawsuit says.

As part of its settlement with the regulator, Wells Fargo also made reimbursements to customers, refunding fees charged incorrectly and offering some financial relief to those whose finances and credit ratings had been hurt by the bank’s practices. Total damages are expected to eventually total $2 billion.

“This far-reaching agreement is a significant milestone in our work to transform Wells Fargo’s operating practices and put these issues behind us,” Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf said in a statement. Wells Fargo is “a different company today,” he added.