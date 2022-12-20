Wells Fargo will pay $3.7 billion over retail banking violations

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Wells Fargo has agreed to pay $1.7 billion in fines and $2 billion to settle claims it was involved in widespread banking abuses over the past decade that have affected millions of consumers, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Tuesday.
The bank erred in applying customer payments to auto loans, wrongly repossessing some borrowers’ cars and charging overdraft fees even when customers had enough money to cover purchases they made with their bank cards, according to an order filed with the Consumer Protection Bureau. Wells Fargo stopped the behavior this year as part of a larger effort to clean up other abusive practices dating back a decade, the lawsuit says.
As part of its settlement with the regulator, Wells Fargo also made reimbursements to customers, refunding fees charged incorrectly and offering some financial relief to those whose finances and credit ratings had been hurt by the bank’s practices. Total damages are expected to eventually total $2 billion.
“This far-reaching agreement is a significant milestone in our work to transform Wells Fargo’s operating practices and put these issues behind us,” Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf said in a statement. Wells Fargo is “a different company today,” he added.
The fine also covers improper mortgage and auto loan charges Wells Fargo charged customers, as well as the bank’s practice of freezing customers’ bank accounts very quickly and closing them when automatic fraud detection systems indicate unusual activity. Some practices started as early as 2011, but almost all have continued beyond the initial bank stage. account with regulators over his widespread breaches, which began in 2016.
“Wells Fargo’s repeated rinse cycle of law violations has hurt millions of American families,” said Rohit Chopra, director of the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection. he said in a statement. “This is an important initial step for long-term accountability and reform for this repeat offender.”
