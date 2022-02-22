February 22, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Muhammad 1 hour ago 1 min read
Well-informed actress Benjamin for "Family Reunion" about her loss in Los Angeles - Deadline

good Benjaminbetter known as Kelly on Netflix family reunionMissing.

LAPD reports that the actress was last seen in the Los Angeles area on Tujunga Boulevard and Ventura Boulevard on February 19. She was last seen wearing a purple T-shirt, pink jogging shorts, white sneakers, and wearing her hair.

Her family has not been able to contact her since she was last seen, and LAPD suspects that no evil game is involved at this time.

Her mother asked the audience for help with Instagram share.

“I never thought I’d have to create this kind of post. My baby is missing. Please help me find it. I can’t breathe,” Jocinda Benjamin wrote.

Her uncle, and Beat Botics co-founder, Jehan Johnston, posted an updated flyer on Twitter regarding Benjamin’s disappearance.

This is the second case of a missing actress this month. Public Hospital And the empire Actress Lindsay Perelman It was also reported missing in Los Angeles last week. She was later found dead.

Anyone with information regarding Benjamin’s whereabouts, or this case, is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800, or (877) 527-3247. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

