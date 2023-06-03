Wegmans closes one of its largest grocery stores. Its unusual location hurt business

Wegmans supermarket chain is closing one of its largest and most unusual stores because it did not attract enough business

NATICK, Massachusetts — The Wegmans department store chain is closing one of its largest and most unusual stores because it didn’t attract enough business, the company said.

The Rochester, New York-based company said in a statement Thursday that its Natick, Mass., store will close indefinitely this summer.

“Making these decisions is not easy. However, we are doing this for the long-term benefit of our people, clients and communities,” Brian McKendrick, regional director of human resources, said in the release. “Unfortunately, with such an unconventional location, we are unable to attract as many enough customers for our business model to work.”

The 134,000-square-foot (12,450 m2) store opened in 2018 in a space inside Natick Mall that was once occupied by JCPenney department store. It was the supermarket chain’s first two-level store within a major shopping mall.

The store also had a full-service Mexican restaurant, until it closed in 2019.

The store has 365 employees and all of their jobs are shown at one of the company’s five other Boston area locations. The statement stated that there are no plans to close any other stores in the state. Wegmans has more than 100 stores along the East Coast.