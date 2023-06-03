June 3, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Wegmans closes one of its largest grocery stores. Its unusual location hurt business

Izer 1 hour ago 1 min read

Wegmans supermarket chain is closing one of its largest and most unusual stores because it did not attract enough business

June 2, 2023 at 10:03 a.m. ET

One minute read

NATICK, Massachusetts — The Wegmans department store chain is closing one of its largest and most unusual stores because it didn’t attract enough business, the company said.

The Rochester, New York-based company said in a statement Thursday that its Natick, Mass., store will close indefinitely this summer.

“Making these decisions is not easy. However, we are doing this for the long-term benefit of our people, clients and communities,” Brian McKendrick, regional director of human resources, said in the release. “Unfortunately, with such an unconventional location, we are unable to attract as many enough customers for our business model to work.”

The 134,000-square-foot (12,450 m2) store opened in 2018 in a space inside Natick Mall that was once occupied by JCPenney department store. It was the supermarket chain’s first two-level store within a major shopping mall.

The store also had a full-service Mexican restaurant, until it closed in 2019.

The store has 365 employees and all of their jobs are shown at one of the company’s five other Boston area locations. The statement stated that there are no plans to close any other stores in the state. Wegmans has more than 100 stores along the East Coast.

See also  Analysts say OPEC+ decision is 'political contempt' and 'symbolic'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

UBS CEO warns of painful hiring decisions after Credit Suisse takeover

9 hours ago Izer
4 min read

European stocks open higher after the US debt ceiling agreement

17 hours ago Izer
3 min read

Dell earnings estimates, but mixed guidance weighs on the stock

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

2 min read

Mother stabbed to death, her 10-year-old daughter fights for her

1 hour ago Arzu
1 min read

Wegmans closes one of its largest grocery stores. Its unusual location hurt business

1 hour ago Izer
7 min read

Betelgeuse is about 50% brighter than normal. What’s going on?

1 hour ago Izer
5 min read

Bears looking at Naperville right now? The team says it is considering locations other than Arlington Park

2 hours ago Emet