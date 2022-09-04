Weekend Los Angeles party suddenly cuts short due to audio issues: ‘This is killing me’

The Weeknd performs on stage during his “After Hours Til Dawn” tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 11, 2022 in Atlanta. (Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The Weeknd, aka Abel Tesfaye, was only three and a half songs and about 15 minutes into his sold-out second evening at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on Saturday night, when the show was abruptly halted at around 9:40 p.m.

Citing audio issues, the 32-year-old in tears apologized to the 70,000 frustrated and frustrated fans in attendance for not being able to hold “the concert I want to give you now,” before walking off the stage.

Tesfaye had just started what he was It promised to be an electrifying set of 29 songs with the Dawn FM It tracks “Petrol,” “Sacrifice,” and “How Do I Make You Love Me?” When he pauses “I Can’t Feel My Face” to address the audience in a hoarse voice.

“Personally I want to apologize to you guys. I don’t know what just happened when I yelled, but I lost my voice,” The Weeknd explained. “This is killing me. I don’t want to stop the show. But I can’t do the concert I want to give you right now. I’m going to work on Make sure everyone is okay – get your money back – but I’m going to make a real show soon for you guys. But I wanted to come out and apologize in person, not tweet or Instagram or anything else. But I want you to know I can’t give you what I want to give you. … I’m so sorry. I love you guys. Thank you very much.”

In fact, Tesfaye later turned to social media to apologize again, stating, “My voice went out during the first song and I’m broken. I felt like it was gone and my heart fell. My sincerest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make up for you with a new date.”

There was belated reaction all over the place after The Weeknd made this shocking announcement, with some fans even wondering if it was all part of Tesfaye’s act. Before the party started, actress Lily-Rose Depp, Tesfaye starred in the upcoming HBO Max series. idolshot a scene for idol On stage at SoFi, she appeared as a character talking about a “difficult year” and referring to Tesfaye idol character, Tedros, as “the love of my life”.

However, once the stadium house lights came on about two minutes after Tesfaye’s emotional apology, it became clear that this wasn’t a fictional dramatic scene, and that The Weeknd was already canceling the evening’s party.

This isn’t the first time in recent memory that The Weeknd has pulled the plug on prom history. His tour was originally scheduled to launch, on a smaller scale, in January 2022, but in October 2021 he announced, “Due to the limitations of the arenas and the demand for more shows, I want to do something bigger and special for you that requires stadiums.” After pushing the entire tour to Summer 2022 so that he can realign his vision and expand his vision, the mega stadium ride “After Hours Til Dawn” was supposed to begin on July 8 in Tesfai’s hometown of Toronto. However, opening night was postponed at the last minute due to a wireless network outage at the Rogers Center in Toronto. The Toronto show was later rescheduled for September 22, with a second night added on September 23.

At press time, a SoFi Stadium spokesperson had no information regarding when makeup for Saturday’s show in Los Angeles, and was unable to confirm rumors — sparked by a video tweet from a fan handle @angelhoeface666 — that Kanye West was on standby at the hour. SoFi and planned to join Tesfaye on stage on Saturday, likely to perform the Grammy-winning duo “Hurricane”.

