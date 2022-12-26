Week 16: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams – Live coverage

Hard to believe Los Angeles Rams They are the Defenders power Champions. They suffered injuries in every part like Denver Broncos Get this season on and the two teams are sitting at 4-10 and looking to finish the season on a high note.

Game updates

1:00 pm: the Broncos gameday is inactive Seems a bit natural for a change. All starters have returned in the inactive item lists over the last several games. Randy Gregory, Courtland Sutton, Dalton Reisner, Quan Williams, and Latavius ​​Murray were all suspects before entering this game, but they’ll all be active.

3:01 PM: Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense got off to a very rocky start in the first quarter. After the Rams opened the game with a field goal drive, Wilson threw two interceptions and both converted into touchdowns for a 17-0 lead over Denver.

3:15 PM: The Broncos offense finally got up, but the drive was hampered by a penalty. Brandon McManus would have to kick a 54-yard field goal to get the Broncos on the board for the first time in the game. Full summary of the first quarter.

3:34 PM: In response to the Broncos scoring drive, Baker Mayfield and the Rams drove down the field and punched him for another touchdown to put the Rams up 24-3.

3:54 PM: The Rams offense proved unstoppable on this day. Together, Mayfield and the offense made up a long 14-play, 85-yard touchdown drive before halftime to extend their lead to 31–3 over Denver.

4:01 PM: Russell Wilson came alive with less than 2 minutes left in the half to drive the Broncos into field goal range with 1 second left to give McManus a 49-yard field goal to cut the Rams’ lead to 31-6 at halftime. Full summary of the second quarter.

4:27 PM: The Broncos looked like they had put up more points on their opening possession in the second half, but Wilson threw it into the end zone for it to be easily intercepted by Jalen Ramsey.

4:51 PM: The third quarter ended with the Rams scoring on every possession in the game. They were driving late in the quarter after they added a field goal to their lead. They are 34-6 and are looking to score again. Complete summary of the third quarter.

Game preview

This game will come down to Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense again. If they can score points, Denver’s strong defense should be able to tie down Baker Mayfield and force him to make some costly errors that will help the Broncos get their fifth win of the season.

Now that Clint Kobiak has called for a good 3-4 games, I feel like we can see the offense continue to see more and more efficiency moving forward. I would like to see them put over 20 pips again this week.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 PM Mile High Time on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Englewood, California. You can see files Live broadcast of the game through FuboTV Or on CBS or Nickelodeon.

my expectations

