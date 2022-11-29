Wednesday’s debut breaks Netflix records, equaling Stranger Things 4

The Addams Family on Wednesday already broke Netflix records for the most hours watched in a week of any Netflix TV show ever.

The hit TV show starring Gina Ortega as Wednesday Addams has already racked up 341.2 million watch hours, despite the fact that it only debuted last week.

“Being an outcast has never been more like Wednesday, the supernatural mystery that charts Wednesday’s years at Nevermore Academy, debuted at #1 with a smashing 341.2 million hours recorded,” Netflix confirmed in a statement.

If that number wasn’t already impressive enough, it looks as though Wednesday managed to dethrone Stranger Things for the top spot.

The series now holds the record for the most watched hours per week for an English-language television series on Netflix. Starring Jenna Ortega on Wednesday with an impressive cast of characters and directed and executive produced by Tim Burton, with showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar, the series was #1 in 83 State – related to Stranger Things 4.”

Stranger Things recently broke the overall viewership record, racking up 1.15 billion hours in the service’s first 28 days.

It remains to be seen whether or not Wednesday can top this impressive number.

Having said that, it’s a great start – the show’s first week is already pulling out record numbers, and with an impressive central performance, it looks like this show could have legs.

Amelia Emberwing of IGN said, “Ortega’s ability to act with her eyes and the choice to save the few emotional moments when they really matter make Wednesday such a compelling lead.”

WEDNESDAY – First look at Jenna Ortega in the Addams Family spinoff

In fact, IGN’s review of Wednesday’s first season gave it a 7/10 and said, “Wednesday introduces a whole new generation of The Addams Family with a creepy, eerie rant and an amazing performance from Jenna Ortega. Some of the characters from Phase 3 struggle with poor writing while the more interesting players are kept on the sidelines,” But that’s not enough to disrupt the chain much.”

It’s creepy, it’s geeky, and its viewership numbers are downright awful.

Want to read more about Wednesday? Check out why Jenna Ortega doesn’t want to recast Christina Ricci’s Wednesday Addams plus a deep dive into the new Addams Family show.

Ryan Liston is an entertainment journalist and film critic for IGN. You can follow it Twitter.