Webb adds another ring world with a new image of Uranus

This magnified image of Uranus, captured by the Near Infrared Webcam (NIRCam) on February 6, 2023, reveals stunning views of the planet’s rings. The planet displays a blue hue in this representative color image, which was created by merging data from two filters (F140M, F300M) at 1.4 and 3.0 μm, shown here in blue and orange, respectively. On the right side of the planet is a bright area at the pole facing the sun, known as the polar cap. This polar cap is unique to Uranus because it is the only planet in the solar system that tilts on its side, causing its extreme seasons. The new appearance of the polar cap revealed by Webb is the subtle brightness near the North Pole of Uranian. At the edge of the polar cap is a bright cloud and some faint extending features can be seen just beyond the edge of the cap; A second, very bright cloud appears on the left side of the planet. These clouds are typical of Uranus at infrared wavelengths, and are likely related to the storm’s activity. Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, and J. DePasquale (STScI)

Following in the footsteps of an image of Neptune released in 2022, the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope captured a stunning image of the Solar System’s other ice giant, the planet Uranus. The new image features exciting rings as well as bright features in the planet’s atmosphere.

Webb’s data demonstrates the observatory’s unprecedented sensitivity by detecting the faintest dusty rings, which had only been imaged by only two other facilities: the Voyager 2 spacecraft when it flew by the planet in 1986, and the Keck Observatory with advanced adaptive optics.

The seventh planet from the Sun, Uranus is unique: it rotates on its side at an angle of about 90 degrees from the plane of its orbit. This causes extreme seasons since the planet’s poles experience many years of continuous sunlight followed by an equal number of years of complete darkness. (Uranus takes 84 years to revolve around the sun.)

Currently, it’s late spring in the Arctic, which can be seen here; It will be Uranus’ northern summer in 2028. In contrast, when Voyager 2 visited Uranus it was southern summer. The South Pole is now on the “dark side” of the planet, out of sight and facing the darkness of space.

This infrared image from the Near Infrared Webcam (NIRCam) collects data from two filters at 1.4 and 3.0 μm, shown here in blue and orange, respectively. The planet displays a blue hue in the resulting representative color image.

When Voyager 2 looked at Uranus, its camera saw a nearly featureless blue-green ball at visible wavelengths. At infrared wavelengths, and with Webb’s greater sensitivity, we see more detail, showing just how dynamic Uranus’ atmosphere really is.

On the right side of the planet is a bright area at the pole facing the sun, known as the polar cap. This polar cap is unique to Uranus—it seems to appear when the pole enters direct sunlight in the summer and disappear in the fall; Webb’s data will help scientists understand the currently mysterious mechanism behind this feature. Webb revealed a surprising aspect of the polar cap: a subtle enhanced radiance in the center of the cap.

The sensitivity of the NIRCam webcam and the longer wavelengths it can see may explain why we can see this enhanced polar feature of Uranus when it is not seen with other powerful telescopes such as the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope and the Keck Observatory.

At the edge of the polar cap is a bright cloud and some faint extending features can be seen just beyond the edge of the cap; A second, very bright cloud appears on the left side of the planet. These clouds are typical of Uranus at infrared wavelengths, and are likely related to the storm’s activity.

This planet is characterized as a giant ice because of the chemical composition of its interior. Most of its mass is thought to be a hot, thick fluid of “ice” material – water, methane and ammonia – atop a young, rocky core.

Uranus has 13 known rings and 11 of them are visible in this web image. Some of these rings are so bright as Webb sees them that when they are close together, they appear to merge into a larger ring. Nine are classified as the planet’s main rings, and two are the faint dust rings (such as the diffuse Zeta ring closest to the planet) that weren’t discovered until the 1986 flyby of Voyager 2. Scientists expect that future Webb images of Uranus will reveal the two faint outer rings that have been discovered. They were discovered with Hubble during the intersection of the annular plane in 2007.

Webb also captured many of the 27 known moons of Uranus (most of them too small and faint to see here); The six brightest are identified in the wide-view image. This was a short exposure (12 minutes) image of Uranus with only two filters. It’s just the tip of the iceberg of what Webb can do when observing this mysterious planet. Additional studies of Uranus are now underway, and more are planned in Webb’s first year of science operations.