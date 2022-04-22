Weatherford College Baseball: Junior college player no longer on the team after attacking a key player

The opponent had just hit home on Wednesday and was going around the bases when the pitcher hit the player from North Central Texas College.

The starting player, who was sent off for taunting, has been suspended for two matches. Additionally, other players from both teams have been suspended for their roles in the aftermath of the incident.

The conference was suspended for two games “all NCTC team members who were in dugout or bowling” and any assistant coaches who came onto the field. He also suspended four additional Weatherford players and two assistant coaches for two games.

Weatherford College’s Office of Student Services also released an additional pupil to the player, according to a statement from the Weatherford Department of Athletics Thursday, though the department declined to release details, citing college policy and federal regulations that protect students’ privacy. After Wednesday’s incident, the athletics department said in a statement that the student faces possible expulsion from school.

NTJCAC said Thursday that both teams lost the match, which was the first of a four-game series between schools.

The second and third games are considered losses to North Central Texas College because the college cannot field enough players for games due to the suspension, a statement from Weatherford College said, adding that game four is scheduled to be played on Saturday.

Weatherford’s statement said the Weatherford Police Department was investigating the incident and taking statements.

“We are shocked and disappointed with what happened in our game today,” Lightfoot, who is also Weatherford’s assistant sporting director, said. Wed said . “We do not condone this type of behavior. We have worked hard to build a program of the highest standards. We are completely embarrassed by this incident, and we apologize to the College of North Central Texas and fans of WC baseball. This kind of behavior cannot be tolerated.”

North Central Texas College has also released a file statment It said it was investigating the incident and would work jointly with Weatherford College “to determine the full extent of this event.”

“The unfortunate events at Weatherford College will be used as a learning moment for our student-athletes to help ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future,” the NCTC statement added.

CNN contacted the two schools on Thursday but did not immediately receive a response.