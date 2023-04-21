Wearable like human demos with screen on display [Gallery]

After many teasers, today Humane finally revealed its product. Former Apple designer Imran Chowdhury demonstrates a fight-like portrait (in Star Trek language) at the TED 2023 conference.

The Humane device, which we mentioned earlier is Android and can be powered by a Qualcomm (Snapdragon) chip, is smaller than a smartphone. At the end of the talk, Chaudhry took it out of a specially designed breast pocket and managed to hold it perfectly in his hands.

You only need a small piece of cheese to top it off, and this top has a laser projector that creates a virtual screen on the palm of your hand or other surface. This resulting projection is square in shape and green in color, with good resolution.

There is also a world-facing camera at the top of the device that was used to perform on-stage visual interpretation. Presumably, other sensors will also be present.

Voice input was activated by tapping the body of the device, located under the jacket/cloth, to initiate voice input. There is a band of yellow light at the top when listening/activity.

Humane was founded by Apple Program Director Bethany Bongiorno and Design Lead Imran Chowdhury. The latter worked at Apple for more than two decades (1995-2016) and was a member of the Human Interface team, while the former was responsible for engineering iOS and Mac software from 2008 until a similar departure in 2016. The company’s stated goal is to build “technology that feels familiar and natural.” and humanity,” with the company coming out against headphones and smart glasses for being too isolating.

Humane previously said expect more information about the device in 2023. Contains The queue is here.

