We will not be allowed to make this offer today.

Before James Gunn and Peter Safran decided to focus on a young Clark Kent as part of their overhaul of DC studios, we had “Smallville. “

created by Hollow And the Miles MillarThe Young Superman starring Tom Welling premiered in 2001 and ran for 10 seasons. Now, Gough and Millar are the team behind Netflix’s mega hit “Wednesday,” another series that takes a fresh look at a beloved pop culture formula. in a Extensive interview With The Hollywood Reporter about the show, they touched on their time working on “Smallville.”

When asked if they would consider revisiting or rebooting the series, the duo agreed: No.

“I think we’ve told that story, and they always bring Superman to life,” Gough said. “I just read last night that James Gunn is writing a new movie about a younger Superman, and I’m like, ‘OK.’ I feel like we were very, very lucky to get to do the show when we did because we had to do the show we wanted to do, and honestly, there was no commission. She sits on top of us telling us what we can or can’t do. I mean, we had Warner Features, which wouldn’t give us some characters that we wanted, but we had to do the show we wanted to do that we wouldn’t be allowed to do that show today.”

Millar noted that, given how far the Smallville canon deviance of Superman is, “we would categorically not be allowed to make this show and make those changes today, which is a real tragedy because I think what’s amazing if you look at the history of comics and these characters, is that they Always evolving.

“We were still so privileged to have that moment where we were free to do whatever we wanted, and that was so wonderful and liberating,” Millar added.

And though they laughingly said they had no advice for Gunn as he embarked on his own Clark Kent series, they teased another project they had long considered.

“We’ve been trying for a long time to get Young Miss Marple, and maybe that affected us with the cliff element [in ‘Wednesday’]But it was definitely something that was interesting as a character that you always see,” Millar said.

