We have the result of the confidence vote, the fate of Boris Johnson has been decided

Prime Minister Boris Johnson won Monday’s confidence vote in the lower house of the ruling House Conservative Party to retain the post of party leader and head of government.

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the Commission on Electoral Affairs, announced Monday night that 211 members of the lower house Conservative Party committee had voted in favor of Johnson and 148 against the prime minister.

Under the Conservative Party’s current rules, a no – confidence vote against Johnson cannot be held for the next twelve months.

The anti-prime ministerial vote of confidence has been on the agenda for some time, following reports in recent weeks that John had held community meetings with a number of garden parties and drinks during strict restrictions previously imposed on the London Prime Minister’s Office and others. Government agencies to control corona virus infection.

Johnson, commonly referred to as the “partygate”, has been embroiled in the biggest domestic political scandal since the prime minister’s term began in 2019.