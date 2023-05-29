We can make a lot of money with it, but artificial intelligence brings a huge downfall to the underdog

Although some fear that artificial intelligence will change their jobs and cause them to lose their jobs, according to experts, ChatGPT and its peers will actually have a positive impact on people’s daily lives and skills. Moreover, they benefit the functioning of the entire economy – and even science – and new industries are born in their wake.

US Senator Richard Blumenthal He opened his investigation into artificial intelligence with a voice recording in which he explained the dangers of the emerging technology, but the text was not written by him, but by chatGPT, and read by an app in his voice.

A research team from Stanford University and Google created a small virtual world where an artificial intelligence with 25 different personalities lives its life. The characters interact with each other independently and surprisingly realistically, and even researchers are shocked by how complex and similar a world to human behavior unfolds before their eyes.

In Japan, the city of Yokosuka recently announced that it will begin using ChatGPT for administrative tasks. Any of your employees can use the program to create summaries, check spelling, but also generate ideas.

This notice has been edited by ChatGPT and verified by our staff

– Added at the end of the press release containing the announcement.

It’s been around for years, but we’ve never dealt with it like we do now. The introduction of OpenAI’s ChatGPT also caught the attention of many people who had never been interested in artificial intelligence before – or at least didn’t think it had anything to do with their lives. However, it is now clear: the rise of artificial intelligence in the workplace is inevitable.

We cannot look away

A chatbot that uses machine learning to respond to user requests can help employees write cover letters and resumes, generate ideas, and more.

So, for example, it was already a big deal for HR people because they also had to adapt to new technology almost overnight.

Additionally, as competing companies attempt to introduce similar devices, the technology becomes more complex and widespread. Not to mention the abundance of experiments carried out by private, students and researchers in the past.

Also an idea generator

It helps generate new ideas – He says Carl Benedict Frey, a futurist at Oxford University. For example, in his own academic field, he has seen people using ChatGPT to test counter-arguments for a thesis or write a research abstract.

You can ask him to create a tweet promoting your study. All of these have enormous potential

– he highlighted.

AI can help you create blog and accompanying social media post content, understand complex topics, predict the cost and schedule of a project, or plan a business trip.

“I’m constantly brainstorming ideas with her and then asking her to do more collections. I use her to process information and summarize things for me, and she’s very much a partner in that,” he says. . Ethan Molick is an Associate Professor at the University of Pennsylvania, USAWho Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Read it.

Regardless of the field, there are plenty of opportunities for employees to break out of the traditional framework with the help of artificial intelligence – be it improving daily processes or creating long-term plans and goals.

Eliminate errors quickly and easily

AI can also detect some problems that humans might miss. This can mean many things, such as filtering out mistakes in text, checking codes, or eliminating biases and biases that employees might not notice.

AI interprets data unbiased and can provide more detailed, detailed analysis than a human

– Anna Solomons explainsProfessor at Utrecht University School of Economics, Netherlands.

Of course, the technology is not yet perfect, but the current situation can create the basis for employees to approach it more impartially and more receptively.

According to Solomons, AI will not replace expertise. While it can identify problems — often and very accurately — it still needs people to fix them.

Additionally, as ChatGPT and other machine learning models are continually updated and developed, errors are caught at earlier and earlier stages in parallel with the expansion of the resulting data sets.

It will create new industries

A major concern about artificial intelligence is that it will displace workers at an alarming rate, eliminating thousands and tens of thousands of jobs. Goldman Sachs recently reported that artificial intelligence will replace 300 million full-time jobs in the future and increase productivity by 1.5 percent annually over the next 10 years. This means that within a decade, the results of companies in the S&P 500 index could increase by more than 30 percent.

However, according to experts, it’s too early to worry about jobs — in fact, AI could create new job opportunities.

It rings a bell 2021 research His conclusion showed that 60% of the jobs performed today in 1940 did not exist. In just a few decades, industrialization and automation have created virtually new occupations, from the automobile to the computer industry, and previously unknown positions from truck drivers to web designers.

While we can’t yet know if this trend will continue, the signs that can be distilled from the data are promising for now. The spread of artificial intelligence is already increasing the demand for jobs like data analysts or researchers. The World Economic Forum According to its 2023 Future of Jobs report, AI and machine learning jobs are currently the fastest growing areas of the job market.

Many are afraid

While some employees are eager to take advantage of the opportunities this technology presents, others are too intimidated.

I tell people to start using it

– Molik says. “The better and faster they become friends (before everyone else does!), the bigger and more tangible benefits they can have in their workplace,” he argues.

According to Frey, AI opponents are unwilling or unable to adapt.

“People who don’t want to work with AI will find their skills become obsolete very quickly,” he pointed out. We will use these technologies to create new products, new industries and new areas of work. Let’s create things that were previously unimaginable. – and he who misses misses.

