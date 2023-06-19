Between 1993 and 2010, Earth’s tilt changed by 80 centimeters because humans drained groundwater from the planet. Space.com writes. During this time, a total of 2,150 gigatons of water were released from the natural reservoirs of the planet’s crust. If we pour that much water into the world’s oceans, it will raise the water level by 6 millimeters.

A recent study now measures how much effect moving so much water to the surface has had on the planet’s tilt, the axis on which the planet spins.

The researchers modeled the pole of rotation, or the point at which the planet’s imaginary axis would exit the surface if it were a physical object. The position of the rotational pole is not the same as the geographic north and south poles, and it changes over time through natural processes. The pole of circulation usually shifts a few meters a year, so 80 centimeters draws attention to a not-so-large, but important process.

Since 2016, we know that the poleward of the circulation is affected by climate-related processes such as the melting of glaciers and the redistribution of water masses trapped within them. However, the researchers have not yet included pumped water in the models, so they don’t exactly match the observations — the difference is roughly 78.5 centimeters.

Researchers have now shown that among climate-related processes, groundwater redistribution has the greatest effect on the pole shift of the circulation.

Because the tilt of Earth’s axis affects seasonal weather on the planet’s surface, scientists are now trying to figure out whether a shift in the rotation pole could contribute to climate change over the long term.