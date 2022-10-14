Wawa to close two locations in downtown Philadelphia amid safety concerns

Philadelphia (WPVI) – Wawa is closing two Philadelphia City Center stores due to “ongoing security and safety challenges and business factors,” according to a statement from the company.

The beloved chain of stores says it is closing its stores on 12th Street, Market Street, 19th Street and Market Street.

A company spokesperson said, “All partners from these two stores in Wawa will be offered ongoing business opportunities. These closures do not necessarily affect or limit the future capabilities of stores in Philadelphia County. We remain focused on doing everything we can to monitor.”

It’s getting worse, it’s getting worse. I don’t even understand why they keep doing it. It doesn’t make sense,” said Virginia Carrington, a client in West Philadelphia.

Wawa customers at 36th Street and Chestnut are frustrated after hearing that five women are wanted for theft and abuse of an employee early Thursday morning.

“I heard they pepper sprayed employees who worked at Wawa. The city is out of control right now,” said Alfie Cocker of South Philadelphia.

Incidents like the one last month when approx 100 juveniles looted mayfair wowencouraged City Councilman Michael Driscoll’s office to contact Wawa.

“We wanted them to know we were there for them,” Driscoll said.

Driscoll has now said he fears for Wawa’s future in Philadelphia if violent or serious incidents in stores continue.

“My concern is that any business facing something like this could change their business model,” he said.

Wawa has adjusted and reduced nighttime hours in many stores and closed others entirely in recent years.

Regarding the closure of Market Street Wawa stores, a company spokesperson said: “These closures in no way diminish our ongoing commitment to serving the Philadelphia community or our recognition of the efforts and support we continue to receive from local police. It is also our hope to repurpose these two locations to benefit the Philadelphia community. more Philadelphia.

“We are so sorry we can’t be there for our friends and neighbors at these two locations, but we continue to serve the community from our other stores nearby and our commitment to the greater area remains strong. Philadelphia is our hometown and this is something that will never change.”

The city says it is working with business owners to understand their concerns. “The Night Economy Director has launched a listening tour that will publicly engage companies large and small that operate after 5 p.m. in Philadelphia.”