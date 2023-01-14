Water’s Way to Rule MLK Weekend Box Office – Deadline

Saturday am Raitherhour After the update on Friday afternoon… Update for more As expected, Disney/20th Century Studios/Lightstorm’s Avatar: Water Road Still number one again in its fifth weekend with MLK for four days $35 million distance $7 million Friday, -39% in 4,045 locations. 3 days seems to be just around the corner $27 million – $29 million-39%.

This will lead to a James Cameron sequel $566.7 million at the domestic box office by Monday EOD, pass The Dark Knight ($534.9 million) and Jon Favreau the king lion ($543.6 million), becoming the thirteenth-highest-grossing film of all time in the United States and Canada. By Monday, the movie will be in theaters for 32 days. At that time a year ago, Spider-Man: No way home has already crossed the threshold of $700 million.

Avatar 2 It has all the premium formats (Dolby, Imax, and PLFs) back this weekend. They’ll give up the Dolby lounges when M. Night Shyamalan is from Universal Ring in the cabin Hits theaters February 3.

While the four-day weekend for all titles is expected to reach $115.4 million, it’s true that it’s not the best MLK holiday period we’ve seen at the box office, down 44% from $205.3 million pre-Covid 2020 when Bad boys for life swarmed. But the 4-day frame is +36% of last year’s $85 million MLK weekend, and that’s something the industry can be thankful for, buoyed by an exceptional take on a horror movie and the expansion of the adult drama that plays straight to Central America.

The second power up is Universal/Atomic Monster/Blumhouse’s M3GAN With $4.85 million Second Friday, -59%, 3 days from $17.5 million-42%, and 4 days from $20.7 million Taking the total 11 day pic run to $59.2 million. Social media metrics firm RelishMix reports that over the past week, M3GAN He added nearly 110k followers to his social media with the addition of TikTok + 49K, Instagram + 48K, Twitter 8K and Facebook 4K – “which is exceptional for a new IP”.

Universal also has the bragging rights with it Puss in Boots: Last Wish In 3,641 theaters: The DreamWorks Animation title will pass the century mark by Monday $109 million. friday fourth pic is 3 million dollars-10% 3 days $12.4 million (-8%) and 4 days $16 million In fourth place. Look, great box office here as the film is also available on PVOD due to Universal’s exclusive 17-day theatrical window policy for titles that open at under $50 million.

A promising sign this weekend: Sony A man called Otto It’s looking to beat its $8 million forecast for 4 Days and provide a pulse for old sewing movies. The pic on Friday expanded to 3,802 theaters $4 million With a forward looking third $14 million More than four days – very good for a drama like this in a market that is recovering. The pic appears to be running by Monday $20 million. This is incredibly better than what Babylon I Did It on Christmas 4 Day Vacation ($3.6M) and Tri-Star/Compelling Pictures/Black Label Media’s I wanna Dance With Somebody ($4.7 million). It’s always been loved by audiences on Rotten Tomatoes Otto Better than Critics, 97% to 69% Fresh. In a Comscore/Screen Engine exit PostTrak audience, Hanks’ film has a 93% positive rating with a 76% recommend. Who came out? older women. Female turnout overall is 60% with a total audience of 62% over 45 and 46% over 55. The movie is set in the heart of the country – an area of ​​the country that Hollywood needs to make more films if they want to bring back the domestic box office. . It’s not just about New York City and Los Angeles. Otto saw all top ten shows come from the Midwest and South with no Los Angeles and New York City in its top 75 theaters “almost unheard of” says one box office source. The BIC over-indexed cities were Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Tampa, Minnesota, Orlando, Denver, and Detroit. However, there are quite a few small towns I hear like Toledo and Pittsburgh, and other demos were 70% Caucasian, 15% Hispanic and Latino, 3% Black, and 12% Asian/Other. The film cost $50 million before P&A, with co-financing from SF and TSG.

The fifth belongs to Lionsgate airplane insurance a 3.5 million dollars Friday, $10.5 million – $11.7 million 4 days, the latter within her expectations. Gerard Butler’s surname companies are Universal Ambulance Which recorded 3 days worth of $8.7 million. airplane Around $9.5 million more than 3 days. The film received a B+ which is the same grade as the last meat and potato guy early winter action film was a pre-pandemic film, Guy Ritchie Gentleman which opened at $10.6 million and traded in January 2020 to a 3.4 multiple of STX with a value of $36.4 million. PostTrak exits here are also 83% good and 63% recommended. Men showed up 54%, 47% were between 18 and 34 and 51% were over 35. The diverse demos were 44% Caucasian, 24% Latino and Hispanic, 17% Black, and 15% Asian/other. airplane He flew better in the South and West with nine of his top ten runs coming. The PIC’s cost at $20 million is low with a P&A in the same range. Lionsgate has shot these motion pictures before on home entertainment ratios where the last window is like catnip for its core audience.

RelishMix counts the social media world for airplane across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube with a rating of 35.1 million which is “as per the standards”. However, the cast outshines the pic with Gerard Butler pushing to nearly 16 million fans, Mike Colter to 366k and Daniela Pineda to nearly 180k Instagram followers.

Social chat mixed with pic RelishMix says: “Gerard Butler fans are excited about a new chase, race or fight for the New Year, plus the added excitement of Tony Goldwyn and Mike Colter — while the Airbus chatter begs to be compared to recent flight delays in The news – while other fans wonder if the “plane might be in the clear.”

Warner Bros. Restart New Line for house party which made $1.4 million yesterday and which will get the movie, originally built for HBO Max, to $4 million in 1,350 theaters in sixth place. The idea with these low-budget post-Jason Kellar-era HBO Max movies is to put them in theaters, giving them some sort of window before putting them into 17-day PVOD and 45-day HBO Max. It’s hard to win over critics with comedy and that didn’t get them a laughing score of 26% on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience was 65% new on the site’s scale.

More .. drawing is coming

Friday morning: On a wintry Thursday, James Cameron is still ruling it out Avatar: Water RoadTom Hanks Sony Drama A man called Otto and Lionsgate’s Gerard Butler Action pic, airplanehe sought early starts at $635,000 and $625,000, respectively.

This is the thing, technically speaking, Otto He’s Richer: If you factor in the $420,000 from 637 theaters directed by Marc Forster on Thursday, the pic made $1.06 million yesterday. However, Sony will count the preview evening’s cash from 2,493 theaters (which had showtimes starting at 2pm yesterday) toward Otto Friday. Otto It expands to 3,800 locations. The total previews of the Pic playing sans in two weeks is $6.2 million.

Neither Otto no airplane Looking to dominate 4-day MLK weekend with projections of $8M each and $7M-$10M as Disney/20th/Lightstorm’s Avatar: Water Road He looks forward to the top with $35 million. airplane Two sets of previews on Wednesday and Thursday which started at 7 p.m. The Butler pic is booked in 3,023 theaters. Avatar 2 It ended its fourth week with nearly $60 million in 4,340 halls for a total of $531.7 million. Avatar 2 All Films topped yesterday with $2.92 million, down -8% from Wednesday.

Universal / Bloom House / Atomic Monster M3GAN First week at 3,509 locations ends with $38.5 million after Thursday’s $1.67 million, -6% from Wednesday. The pic is nearly 400 thousand dollars from ScreamThe first week earned $38.9 million last year.

Warner Bros. release Theatrical release of the previous HBO Max New Line title house party It’ll round out its preview numbers from last night to the weekend total. The PIC at 1,300 locations is expected to be in the mid single digits.

Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s Puss in Boots: Last Wish At 3919, it made $1.08M on Thursday, down -5% from Wednesday, a third week of $18.3M and a working $92.9M.

more…