April 10, 2022

Watch this! Tesla’s Cybertruck shows off its four-wheel steering in action – video

Izer
2023 Tesla Cybertruck All-wheel Steering ZF



Photos: cybertruckownersclub.com

See the video below. Tesla Cybertruck is shown driving inside Tesla’s Texas Gigafactory – aka. Cyber ​​Rodeo. What do you think – it looks like a four-wheel drive to us.

thanks for the cybertruckownersclub.com Forum for photo and video clip.

Tesla and Elon Musk have announced that the Cybertruck will begin production next year (in 2023), and will be built at the Texas Cyber ​​Rodeo facility. The prototype you see in this video appears to have a state-of-the-art design with side mirrors, windshield wipers, headlights, front bumper, wheels and tires. The overall wedge shape is still present.

We will continue to follow the Cybertruck story. Tesla originally promised to go on sale at the end of 2021. Right now, we don’t have any detailed pricing or model specifications. Tesla promises it will come in 2023, so we’ll keep waiting and see how the Cybertruck turns out.

I recently drove the new 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup truck with four-wheel steering. I came very impressed with this system. It makes the Hummer EV large truck highly maneuverable and fun to drive on and off the pavement. There was a time in a Hummer on a narrow off-road trail in Arizona where I missed a turn. I had to turn around and back off. The four-wheel steering at 10 degrees from the rear steering made it a breeze. We’ll see if Cybertruck will have a similar ability.


