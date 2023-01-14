Watch the SpaceX Falcon Heavy military launch Saturday

SpaceX’s powerful Falcon Heavy rocket will be back in action on Saturday (January 14), and you can watch the takeoff live.

a Falcon Heavy It is scheduled to launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida on Saturday at 5:55 p.m. EDT (2255 GMT) on a classified mission. US Space Force It’s called USSF-67.

Watch it live here on Space.com, courtesy of Space.com SpaceXor directly through the company. We will host the company webcast when the time is right.

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy V rocket is seen here in a hangar at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center ahead of its planned launch Jan. 14, 2023. SpaceX posted this photo to Twitter Jan. 7. (Image credit: SpaceX via Twitter)

Saturday’s launch will be the fifth ever for the Falcon Heavy. The missile is burly It first appeared in February 2018 With an unforgettable test flight that sent the founder and CEO of SpaceX Elon MuskA Tesla Roadster in orbit around the sun, with a spacesuit-wearing mannequin named Starman in the driver’s seat.

The Falcon Heavy launched again in April 2019 and June 2019, sending operational satellites aloft each time. But the rocket didn’t take off again until November of last year, at USSF- 44 mission to the space force. The 40-month gap is primarily due to delays in getting payloads ready for customers, according to space industry analysts.

Like USSF-44, USSF-67 is a classified mission. But we know little about the upcoming flight.

The main payload is a military communications satellite called SATCOM 2, which the Falcon Heavy will send into geostationary orbit, about 22,200 miles (35,700 kilometers) above Earth. Also flying Saturday is a flight-sharing spacecraft called Long Duration Propulsive ESPA (LDPE)-3A, which is a payload converter that can hold up to six small satellites, According to EverydayAstronaut.com (Opens in a new tab).

The LDPE-3A will carry five Space Force payloads on USSF-67. Among them are “two operational prototypes to enhance situational awareness and an operational prototype cipher/interface cipher payload that provides secure space-to-Earth communications capability,” Space Force officials said in an emailed statement Friday (January 13).

Falcon Heavy consists of three modified SpaceX Falcon 9 The first stages, which are interconnected. The central booster is topped by an upper load bearing stage.

The first stages of the Falcon Heavy are reusable, like those on the Falcon 9. The two side boosters of USSF-67 will be launched a second time; Space Force officials said they also flew USSF-44. The USSF-67 primary booster has never been launched before.

If all goes according to plan, the two side boosters will return to Earth shortly after liftoff on Saturday, making a vertical landing at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, which is located next to KSC. The central booster will not return, instead ditching in the Atlantic Ocean.

USSF-67 is part of a busy weekend for SpaceX. The company also plans to launch 51 of Starlink Internet satellites into low Earth orbit over the Falcon 9 Sunday morning. You can view this assignment here on Space.com, too.