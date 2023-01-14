January 14, 2023

Watch the SpaceX Falcon Heavy military launch Saturday

SpaceX’s powerful Falcon Heavy rocket will be back in action on Saturday (January 14), and you can watch the takeoff live.

a Falcon Heavy It is scheduled to launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida on Saturday at 5:55 p.m. EDT (2255 GMT) on a classified mission. US Space Force It’s called USSF-67.

