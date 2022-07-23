Watch the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket flying over the moon (video)

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took the scenic route as it lifted 46 Starlink satellites into orbit on Friday (July 22).

Although it was a gray day at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, Falcon 9 The rocket soared rapidly above the clouds, as the launch’s tracking camera footage captured a stunning view of the rocket appearing to jump overhead. the moon.

Just minutes later, the satellites were on their way to orbit aboard the rocket’s second stage as the first stage landed gently on orbit. SpaceX Unmanned ship “Of course I still love you” stationed in the Pacific Ocean, marking Another successful launch for the sake of the company.

Related: SpaceX’s massive Starlink satellite is being launched in pictures

Still image from tracking camera footage of the July 22, 2022, SpaceX launch of Starlink from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. (Image credit: SpaceX)

It was the fifth launch starlink The July mission alone and the company’s 32nd launch of the year, officially surpassing its 2021 record of 31 launches.

It likely won’t be long before the company turns to another company: according to space flight now (Opens in a new tab)SpaceX is targeting another Starlink launch on Sunday (July 24), this time from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. SpaceX has yet to confirm the launch attempt.

Starlink is the company’s massive Internet platform, for which it has launched more than 2,800 satellites; The network already offers the service but is designed to include at least 12,000 satellites.

according to TimeAndDate.com (Opens in a new tab), the moon rose Friday over San Luis Obispo, California, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of the launch site, at 1:19 a.m. local time and set at 3:36 p.m. local time; The missile was launched at 10:39 a.m. local time.

The moon is currently 22.5% lit as seen from Earth, according to the website, and about a week into its full phase, it is shrinking to a new moon that it will reach on Thursday (July 28).